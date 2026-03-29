Posted in: Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: Find Familiar Spirits, Irish Whiskey, Justin War, Matthew Lillard, Quest’s End

Find Familiar Spirits Unveils Quest's End Wizard Irish Whiskey

Find Familiar Spirits has a new Irish Whiskey on the way as the latest addition to the Quest's End line of spirits takes on the Wizard

Article Summary Find Familiar Spirits launches Quest's End Wizard, a magical Irish Whiskey in their fantasy-inspired line.

The spirit features original storytelling, with the gnome wizard Cerelaiss at its flavorful heart.

Crafted in County Cork, this 2017 Single Malt blends Irish tradition with enchanting coastal influences.

Founded by Matthew Lillard and partners, Find Familiar Spirits caters to fandom and genre whiskey lovers.

Find Familiar Spirits announced the latest addition to their line of Quest's End Whiskey, as the new Wizard spirit will bring out an Irish Whiskey to the group. This brew serves as the 7th installment in the Dawn of the Unbound Gods original saga and spirits collection, as it will come in this custom bottle with a story to enhance the experience. We have more details of what went into making this particular selection as it is currently on sale for $125 a bottle through their website.

Quest's End Wizard Puts a Magical Take on Irish Whiskey

True to Find Familiar Spirits' mission of blending storytelling with high-end spirits, every bottle of Wizard includes a new chapter of their original fantasy saga Dawn of the Unbound Gods, written by Andrea Stewart and illustrated by Tyler Jacobson. The character at the heart of this release is Cerelaiss, a centuries-old gnome wizard. Unlike the wandering rogues and warrior paladins of previous installments, Cerelaiss is a bibliophile who would rather be curled up in her library than facing down dragons, making Quest's End Wizard the perfect companion for those who love getting lost in a good book—as well as all those who relish the company of good friends and a strong pour.

Quest's End Wizard is a new take on a classic category, created to capture the whimsical and ancient spirit of not only its title wizard, but its country and county of origin. Sourced from the picturesque town of Clonakilty in County Cork, this 2017 Single Malt was matured in Heaven Hill bourbon barrels for three years before resting at an Atlantic warehouse just 300 feet from the ocean cliffs. The result is a velvety, enchanting spirit that balances traditional craftsmanship with the sense of wonder that defines the Quest's End universe. Master Blender Molly Troupe has conjured a profile that leans into the delicate sweetness of the Irish coast:

Nose: Delicate sweetness of graham cracker, honey, and candied almonds with a hint of toasted oak.

Delicate sweetness of graham cracker, honey, and candied almonds with a hint of toasted oak. Palate: Exceptionally velvety texture with layers of caramel malt and biscuit, balanced by a refined, toasty richness.

Exceptionally velvety texture with layers of caramel malt and biscuit, balanced by a refined, toasty richness. Finish: Long and elegant with lingering impressions of honeycomb, vanilla, and a whisper of oak spice.

About Find Familiar Spirits

Founded in 2022 by actor Matthew Lillard, screenwriter/producer Justin Ware, and Blue Run Spirits co-founder Tim Sparapani, Find Familiar Spirits is a fandom-centric spirits company dedicated to providing passionate genre enthusiasts with bespoke spirits. The company takes its name from the well-known gaming spell, reflecting the joy people find when discovering kindred spirits, both in life and over a drink.

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