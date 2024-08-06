Posted in: ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC, Opinion, streaming, TV, TV, YouTube | Tagged: ABC, cbs, donald trump, fox news, JD Vance, kamala harris, msnbc, nbc, opinion, tim walz

VP Kamala Harris/Gov. Tim Walz: News Networks Cover Big Philly Event

Here's a look at MSNBC, FOX "News," ABC, NBC, and CBS covered VP Kamala Harris and Gov. Tim Walz's big Philadelphia campaign event and more.

Shortly after Vice-President and Democratic 2024 POTUS nominee Kamala Harris confirmed this morning that Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz would be her vice-presidential running mate to take on ex-reality show host, multi-impeached ex-POTUS, and convicted felon Donald Trump and his VP pick, J.D. Vance this fall, the nation began to learn a lot about Walz. From his small-town upbringing and time in the National Guard to his tenure as a high school social studies teacher and his coaching a football to a state championship, there's a lot to love about his backstory. But on Tuesday evening in Philadelphia, supporters had a chance to meet VP Harris and Gov. Walz together on stage for the first time as the Democrat's ticket to a 2024 win – and the event did not disappoint.

After Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro offered an introduction that clearly showed that there were no hard feelings over not being picked to run alongside VP Harris ("And are you ready to look the next President of the United States in the eye and say, hello, Madam President. I am too, so let's get to work!"), VP Harris and Gov. Walz took the stage together looking like a team that's been working together so long that they have that natural comfort level between them. As far as VP Harris goes, she was stirring and inspiring as always – painting a picture of a hopeful future from the perspective of a "happy warrior." But how did Walz – the man who reportedly isn't big on teleprompters when he speaks in public – do? Hmmm… let's just say that I wouldn't want to be the person facing him on a debate stage (that means you, Vance). Here are some of Walz's highlights – followed by what MSNBC, FOX "News," ABC News, CBS News, and NBC News had to say about tonight rallly::

"Make no mistake, violent crime was up under Donald Trump…. That's not even counting the crimes he committed!"

"In Minnesota, we respect our neighbors and their personal choices that they make. Even if we wouldn't make the same choice for ourselves, there's a golden rule, mind your own damn business."

"And I got to tell you, I can't wait to debate the guy [JD Vance]. That is, if he's willing to get off the couch and show up."

"Until recently, it was Republicans who were talking about freedom. It turns out that what they meant is that the government should be free to invade your doctor's office. In Minnesota, we mind our own damn business"

"Don't believe Trump when he plays dumb about it. He knows his Project 2025 will restrict our freedoms and rig the economy for the super-rich."

