Walker Season 3 Character Posters Released; Eps. 9 & 10 Previews

With the start of another week comes an update on how things are looking with the third season of The CW's Jared Padalecki-starring Walker, we have an updated look at what's to come with preview images, promo & episode overview for S03E09 "Buffering," followed by preview images & episode overview for S03E10 "Blinded by the Light." But before we get to that, we thought you might be interested in the new character profile key art posters for the cast that were released in honor of the show's midseason return- here's a look:

Here's a Look at Walker Season 3 Episodes 9 & 10

Walker Season 3 Episode 9 "Buffering": KEEPING SECRETS – Cordell (Jared Padalecki) is tipped off that Grey Flag may still have him as their prime target. Meanwhile, Captain James (Coby Bell) has discovered that Cordell and Cassie (Ashley Reyes) weren't truthful about some top-secret information and Trey's (Jeff Pierre) involvement in the prior week's case lands him in hot water. Abeline (Molly Hagan) and Bonham (Mitch Pileggi) disagree on how ready Cordell is to handle his responsibilities, while Liam (Keegan Allen) continues to pursue his new business venture, despite his dad's displeasure over his son's new partner. Russell Friend wrote the episode directed by Kevin Berlandi.

Walker Season 3 Episode 10 "Blinded by the Light": SLOW ROAD TO REDEMPTION – Cordell (Jared Padalecki) and Cassie (Ashley Reyes) intervene in a hostage situation at a server farm, but something Trey (Jeff Pierre) finds indicates something more sinister is at play. Meanwhile, August (Kale Culley) tries to smooth things over with his grandparents, Liam (Keegan Allen) attempts to step up his responsibility within the family business, and a luncheon awkwardly reunites Cordell with someone from the past. Also starring Molly Hagan, Mitch Pileggi, and Violet Brinson. Lauren Petzke directed the episode written by Maya Vyas.