Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: Surviving Earth

Surviving Earth Debuts Tonight: Ep. 1 "When the Earth Burned" Preview

With NBC's Surviving Earth debuting tonight at 8 pm ET/PT, here's a preview of what you can expect from S01E01: "When the Earth Burned."

Article Summary Surviving Earth premieres tonight on NBC at 8 pm ET/PT, launching a prehistoric journey through Earth’s deadliest eras.

Episode 1, “When the Earth Burned,” follows an alpha male gorgonopsid battling predators and brutal heat.

The preview includes NBC’s official episode overview, the main trailer, and a cold open sneak peek for Surviving Earth.

Surviving Earth uses cutting-edge CGI to bring ancient creatures and mass extinction survival stories vividly to life.

This Summer, NBC's Thursday nights are giving viewers a chance to get to know the world around them a little better – how it is and how it came to be. Last week, the network kicked off "Fun Facts" reairings of the critically acclaimed, Tom Hanks-narrated docuseries The Americas. But tonight, NBC takes viewers back 450 million years, with Surviving Earth kicking off at 8 pm ET/PT. This landmark series is set to celebrate the incredible resilience of life and the extraordinary journey every creature has endured to still exist today. What follows is an official overview for tonight's premiere episode, "When the Earth Burned," followed by an image gallery, a sneak peek, and the show's cold open. In addition, we have the official trailer waiting for you above, and a look at the season overview also waiting for you below:

Surviving Earth Episode 1: "When the Earth Burned" Preview

Surviving Earth Episode 1: "When the Earth Burned" Preview – Against all odds, an alpha male gorgonopsid fights to protect his family from predators and the deadly heat that surrounds them at every turn.

Some family dynamics are older than dinosaurs. 🦖 #SurvivingEarth premieres Tonight 8/7c | NBC and next day on Peacock pic.twitter.com/EeOjluEZod — NBC Entertainment (@nbc) June 11, 2026

NBC's Surviving Earth is a landmark series showcasing how life not only survived but thrived through Earth's most catastrophic environmental crises. Using cutting-edge CGI, viewers are transported back to a world of never-before-seen creatures and their remarkable survival stories. From the giant sea scorpions of 450 million years ago to the mighty mammoths and sabertooths of 450,000 years ago, Earth's epic story is vividly brought to life. Traverse landscapes shaped by meteoric strikes, volcanic eruptions, plunging sea levels, and scorching heat storms. The series is co-produced by Universal Television Alternative Studio, a division of Universal Studio Group, and UK production company Loud Minds.

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