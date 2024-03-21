Posted in: CW, Preview, TV | Tagged: cordell walker, cw, Jared Padalecki, preview, season 4, walker

Walker Season 4 Ep. 1 "The Quiet" Overview, Season Trailer Released

Check out CW's Jared Padalecki (Supernatural)-starring & executive-producing Walker S04E01: The Quiet overview and a new season trailer.

With less than two weeks to go until the fourth season of CW's Jared Padalecki (Supernatural)-starring & executive-producing Walker hits our screens on Wednesday, April 3rd, we're getting an early look at what's to come with the release of the official episode overview for S04E01: "The Quiet." But based on what you're about to read, it doesn't look like Walker (Padalecki) is going to get a lot of downtime to celebrate his birthday. Following that, we have a look at the teaser trailer for the season and more:

Walker Season 4 Episode 1 "The Quiet" Preview

Walker Season 4 Episode 1 "The Quiet": SEASON PREMIERE – It's Walker's (Jared Padalecki) birthday, and Geri (Odette Annable) is pulling out all the stops, but her plans are thwarted. Walker, Captain James (Cody Bell), and Trey (Jeff Pierre) tackle a case together, and Cassie (Ashley Reyes) surprises everyone with her return. Abby (Molly Hagan) asks for Liam's (Keegan Allen) help to bring Stella (Violet Brinson) out of her cocoon. Meanwhile, August (Kale Culley) is enjoying his senior year of high school, leaving Walker feeling like an empty nester. The episode also stars Mitch Pileggi – with Steve Robin directing and Bret VandenBos & Brandon Willer penning the episode.

With the series set to return for its fourth season on April 3rd, here's a look at a teaser trailer for CW's Walker:

Season 3 of Walker picks up right where season 2 left off in the sobering aftermath of the question: "Where's dad?" Texas Ranger Cordell Walker, played by Jared Padalecki ("Supernatural"), has his hands tied – literally. Taken and held captive by an anarchist group who is determined to break him, Walker must face a painful memory from his past he's never shared with anyone and team up with an unexpected ally, Julia (Anna Enger, "S.W.A.T"), if he wants to get out alive.

Back in Austin, the Davidsons are officially gone, and the Walkers are free to move back into their family ranch — but the homecoming has been anything but jovial. Walker's absence has caused a tornado that has shifted everyone off course, forcing them to abandon their new paths and step back into the familiar shoes of waiting for him to come home. Walker's traditional Texan father, Bonham (Mitch Pileggi, "The X-Files"), and the no nonsense matriarch of the family, Abeline (Molly Hagan, "Herman's Head"), struggle to stay optimistic as the heartbreak in their family piles up. Former ADA and Walker's younger brother, Liam (Keegan Allen, "Pretty Little Liars"), takes matters into his own hands to track down his brother – but only ends up adding to the storm. Still dealing with the sting of her birth mother's arrest, Geri (Odette Annable, "Supergirl") tries to be the person to lean on for the Walkers, but — unbeknownst to them — has her own past catching up with her as well.

Fresh off her high school graduation, Walker's sharp and stubborn daughter Stella (Violet Brinson, "Sharp Objects") makes a decision about her future that creates rifts with her similarly wayward brother, August (Kale Culley, "Me, Myself and I"), who is determined to step out of his sister's shadow and be big man on campus this year.

At Ranger HQ — Walker's razor-tongued rookie partner, Cassie (Ashley Reyes, "How I Met Your Father"), has already had one partner disappear and will go to any lengths not to repeat the past — even if it means breaking Ranger procedure. Despite it all, she stumbles into a connection with the pompously charming Chief of Staff to the Mayor – who is keen on getting to know her and fitting into her life. The stalwart Captain of the Austin Rangers, James (Coby Bell, "The Game"), busies himself working with their new recruit — human Swiss Army knife Trey (Jeff Pierre, "Once Upon a Time") – as Trey struggles to prove himself worthy of being the only Ranger who hasn't come up on the traditional path.

Produced by CBS Television Studios, in association with Rideback, CW's Walker is executive-produced by Padalecki, Anna Fricke, Dan Lin, Lindsey Liberatore, Seamus Kevin Fahey, and Steve Robin.

