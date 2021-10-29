Walker Star Lindsey Morgan Departing Series During Season 2: Reactions

Fans of The CW's Jared Padalecki-starring series Walker were shocked to learn the news that co-star Lindsey Morgan (Micki Ramirez) will be leaving the series during the second season (final episode to be determined) but could potentially return to the series in a guest star capacity. "After much thoughtful consideration and introspection, I have made the incredibly difficult decision to step away from my role as Micki Ramirez on Walker for personal reasons, and I am eternally grateful to have the support of the producers, CBS Studios and The CW in allowing me to do so," Morgan said in an exclusive statement to Deadline Hollywood. "The opportunity to play Micki has truly been a blessing as has working alongside the incredible cast and crew of this terrific series. Please know that I will continue to root for my TV family and wish them all the best."

Reports are that Morgan approached the show's producers with her request to depart the series and that Padalecki; series developer, executive producer & showrunner Anna Fricker; The CW, and CBS Studios all offered their support. "Lindsey is a wonderful person, inside and out," Padalecki said. "I am proud of, and grateful for, her work on 'Walker.' Moreover, I'm honored to consider her a friend." Fricke added, "It's been a true pleasure to work with Lindsey. I admire her as a person and as a professional. She will of course be missed, but we truly support her and celebrate the impact she has made on this show." The CW and CBS Studios issued a joint statement that appears to keep the door open for a future return in some capacity. "We respect and support Lindsey Morgan's decision to step away from her role as a series regular on 'Walker' and wish her only the best. She is a tremendously talented actress who will certainly be missed, and we will, of course, leave the door open for 'Micki' to return."

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Walker Season 2 Trailer (HD) Jared Padalecki series (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=881yvkJFvdk)

The CW's Walker also stars Lindsey Morgan (The 100), Keegan Allen (Pretty Little Liars), Mitch Pileggi (The X-Files), Molly Hagen (Law & Order: True Crime), Coby Bell (The Gifted), Jeff Pierre (9-1-1, Beyond), Violet Brinson (Sharp Objects), Kale Culley (Me, Myself and I), Genevieve Padalecki (Supernatural), Odette Annable (Supergirl), Chris Labadie (Nightmare Smile), Matt Barr (Valor, Hellcats), Jeffrey Nordling (Big Little Lies), Alex Meneses (Jane the Virgin), and Dave Annable (What/If). The CW series is written and executive produced by Anna Fricke (Being Human, Valor), and executive produced by Dan Lin, Lindsay Liberatore, and Padalecki. CBS Television Studios handles production, in association with Rideback.