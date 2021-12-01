Walker Works a Cold Case; Micki Confronts Her Grief: S02E05 Preview

After taking last week off for the holidays, The CW's Jared Padalecki-starring Walker is back this week for the first of what looks to be 2-3 episodes before the show heads off for its midseason nap. And with Walker (Padalecki) and Liam (Keegan Allen) investigating a cold case some folks would prefer to stay cold and August (Kale Culley) close to a big discovery about the family feud between The Walkers & The Davidsons, there's already more than enough there to grab viewers for the hour. But it all feels a little bittersweet knowing we're counting the days down until Lindsey Morgan's Micki departs the series. And we might just be seeing the beginning of the end in the following preview images, overview & promo for "Partners and Third Wheels" as Micki struggles through her grief while attempting to get back out into the field.

Walker Season 2 Episode 5 "Partners and Third Wheels": MICKI WORKS THROUGH HER GRIEF – Tensions run high when Walker (Jared Padalecki) and Liam (Keegan Allen) investigate a cold case together. Micki (Lindsey Morgan), still on desk duty, is working through her grief while slowly easing her way back into the field. Trey (Jeff Pierre) tags along for a fishing trip and gets a lesson on love. August (Kale Culley) makes a discovery that could lead to answers about the feud between The Walkers and The Davidsons. Aprill Winney directed the episode written by Geri Carillo.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Walker 2×05 Promo "Partners and Third Wheels" (HD) Jared Padalecki series (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FsNQBvH0b-o)

The CW's Walker also stars Lindsey Morgan (The 100), Keegan Allen (Pretty Little Liars), Mitch Pileggi (The X-Files), Molly Hagen (Law & Order: True Crime), Coby Bell (The Gifted), Jeff Pierre (9-1-1, Beyond), Violet Brinson (Sharp Objects), Kale Culley (Me, Myself and I), Genevieve Padalecki (Supernatural), Odette Annable (Supergirl), Chris Labadie (Nightmare Smile), Matt Barr (Valor, Hellcats), Jeffrey Nordling (Big Little Lies), Alex Meneses (Jane the Virgin), and Dave Annable (What/If). The CW series is written and executive produced by Anna Fricke (Being Human, Valor), and executive produced by Dan Lin, Lindsay Liberatore, and Padalecki. CBS Television Studios handles production, in association with Rideback.