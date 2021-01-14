WandaVision Director Matt Shakman on Being Marvel's First & More

With only a day to go until Disney+ and Marvel Studios' WandaVision brings its reality-altering magic to our streaming screens, Bleeding Cool had the opportunity to speak with series director Matt Shakman (Game of Thrones, It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia). Over the course of our conversation, we discuss how it feels being the first Marvel Studios series out of the gate for the streaming service, why audiences root for Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany), the importance of finding the right blend of comedy and disturbing, why it was important to get the sitcom aspects right and respectful, and more (and yes, we do throw some "Always Sunny" love his way and ask him about his current "geek obsessions").

Here's a look at what Shakman had to say about Marvel Studios' WandaVision– set to premiere its first two episodes on Disney+ on Friday, January 15:

Now here's a look at the newest teaser that was released on Thursday, offering viewers more new views of the series- including what looks like a Modern Family-like talking to the screen moment with Wanda and a brief appearance from Emma Caulfield (Buffy the Vampire Slayer), who recently revealed that she was part of the cast:

Before viewers are introduced to the reality-altering world of WandaVision, they're getting a chance to catch up on our leads' MCU backstories with Marvel Studios: Legends. Created to showcase the characters that you've come to know over the years and revisit some of their key moments, the focus of the first installments are Wanda and Vision. Here's a look:

"Wanda Maximoff': Wanda Maximoff made her debut in Avengers: Age of Ultron as a powerful adversary of The Avengers, only to become an even more powerful ally. Wanda found strength in herself and in her extraordinary relationship with one highly unique individual, Vision. Marvel Studios: Legends explores Wanda's story as she grapples with cruel hardships and loss, a chaotic power that she strives to control, and shifting loyalties from those she trusts most. "Vision": Born into the world in Avengers: Age of Ultron Vision chooses to fight on the side of humanity, though he himself is an artificial form of life. Marvel Studios: Legends follows Vision on his quest to understand humans more fully, evolving to be more like them, as he explores a romantic relationship with Wanda Maximoff in Captain America: Civil War. All of this leads to his final moments, as he makes the ultimate sacrifice for mankind, leaving those he loved to an uncertain future.

WandaVision marks the first series from Marvel Studios streaming exclusively on Disney+. The series is a blend of classic television and the Marvel Cinematic Universe in which Wanda Maximoff and Vision—two super-powered beings living idealized suburban lives—begin to suspect that everything is not as it seems.

Disney+'s WandaVision stars Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff / Scarlet Witch, Paul Bettany as Vision, Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau, Kat Dennings as Darcy Lewis, Randall Park as Jimmy Woo, Kathryn Hahn as Agnes, Fred Melamed as Arthur Heart, and Debra Jo Rupp as Mrs. Heart. Created by Jac Schaeffer with an opening episode written by Schaeffer and directed by Matt Shakman, the streaming service series is executive produced by Schaeffer and Kevin Feige with Marvel Studios producing.