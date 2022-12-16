Warhammer 40,000 Update: Amazon Secures Rights; Henry Cavill Comments

After his runs in the DCU and "The Witcher" universe, Henry Cavill is officially joining the Warhammer 40,000 universe. Less than 24 hours after reports hit that a deal was near, Amazon Studios officially confirmed this morning that it's locked in the global rights to the gaming franchise from Games Workshop. Doing so opened the door for Cavill to star in and executive produce the franchise across all of Amazon's productions (television, film, etc.). Cavill and Vertigo Entertainment's Roy Lee & Natalie Viscuso ("The LEGO Movie" franchise) secured the "Warhammer 40,000" IP before shopping the project that would eventually land at Amazon (with Vertigo also executive producing, alongside GAW's Andy Smillie & Max Bottrill and Amazon Studios.

"I have loved Warhammer since I was a boy, making this moment truly special for me. The opportunity to shepherd this cinematic universe from its inception is quite the honour and the responsibility," said Cavill. "I couldn't be more grateful for all the hard work put in by Vertigo, Amazon Studios, and Games Workshop to make this happen. One step closer to making a nigh-on lifelong dream come true."

According to the official description released, Warhammer 40,000 "is set 40,000 years into the future, where things are dark indeed. Human civilization has stopped progressing and is in an unending war with aliens and magical beings, with gods and demons figuring into a theological class system. The humans make up the Imperium of Man, who are militaristic. A race of skeleton-like androids known as the Necron, an elvish race known as Aeldari, and Orks, Tyranids are nasty aliens, and the T'au is a blue-skinned alien race that may offer some hope." The news comes shortly after several sources confirmed that Cavill would not be returning to The Witcher, with Liam Hemsworth taking over as Geralt for the fourth season.

"Warhammer 40,000 has captured the imagination of fans of all ages, from all walks of life, and all over the world," said Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon and MGM Studios. "We are excited to work with Henry, Vertigo Entertainment, and Games Workshop across our Amazon entertainment businesses on this brilliant, immersive franchise for our global customers to experience for years to come."