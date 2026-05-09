Posted in: Disney+, Marvel, NBC, TV | Tagged: the punisher: one last kill

The Punisher: Did Judith Light Confirm Ma Gnucci in "One Last Kill?"

The Punisher: One Last Kill star Judith Light discusses whether she's playing Ma Gnucci, working with star/co-writer Jon Bernthal, and more.

Article Summary Judith Light reacts to Punisher: One Last Kill trailer buzz but stops short of confirming she’s Marvel villain Ma Gnucci.

Her coy Today interview teases a major Punisher surprise, joking that spoilers would force her to “kill” the hosts.

Light praises Jon Bernthal’s writing and says Punisher: One Last Kill explores revenge, transformation, and its cost.

Set after Daredevil: Born Again season two, Punisher: One Last Kill follows Frank Castle after his Fisk prison escape.

While many of her contemporaries have slowed down, Judith Light remains a force on screen, with a career spanning nearly five decades. Whether it's on screen or voice over, the actress, who's promoting her AMC+ series The Terror: The Devil in Silver, appeared on NBC's Today to discuss her career, which includes a surprise project in Marvel's The Punisher: One Last Kill, and what, if anything, the Who's The Boss star can say. Written by star Jon Bernthal and director Reinaldo Marcus Green, the special follows the timeline of events in Daredevil: Born Again season two. At the end of season one in the mid-credits scene, we see Frank (Bernthal) free himself from the special VIP prison Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) set up for him.

The Punisher: One Last Kill Star Judith Light on "Being Caught" in the Trailer and Working with Bernthal

Light is rumored to play Isabella Carmela Magdalena "Ma" Gnucci, a mafia donna from the Marvel Comic, created by Garth Ennis and Steve Dillon, introduced in "The Punisher Vol. 5 #4" in 2000. She goes after him after Frank kills three of her sons. When host Sheinelle Jones asked, "Judith, Marvel fans caught you in the trailer for 'Punisher: One Last Kill.'" Light followed up, "They caught me in the trailer?!" Jones continued, "They caught you in the trailer, the eagle-eyed caught you in the trailer." After Light asked for clarification, "In one second," Jones explained. "If you can give us any inclination without any spoilers of who…"

Light interrupted Jones, saying, "You know if I tell you anything, I'd have to kill you." After some laughter from the hosts, "I'm sorry," Light continued. Jenna Bush Hager said, "We'll sacrifice ourselves." Jones asked, "Can you give us anything to what fans can expect?" "I can't tell you!" Light began, "Why do you keep asking me?! Listen. It's going to be a surprise. Jon Bernthal is just remarkable. Talk about all those great people I've worked with…" When the series featured a screenshot of Light's character, "We found you." "I don't know if that's me," Light responded coyly. "Hair color's different."

The panel continued, "The character the fans think you are? We would really be in for something." Light affirmed, "Yes. Look, Jon Bernthal wrote this with Renaldo Green, who directed 'King Richard,' and we did this in 12 days. The crew was amazing. Jon is extraordinary. As much fun as I had on 'The Devil in Silver,' because we had a good time. 'Fun' is not the right word, but we're just able to go deep really fast. I think people would be surprised. I think they'll really appreciate it. Like 'The Devil in Silver' is about mental health and mental health challenges, [The Punisher] is about transformation and what it means for a person who holds on to revenge. It's really special." For more on Light's career, you can check out the video. The Punisher: One Last Kill, which also stars Jason R. Moore, Roe Rancell, Mila Jaymes, Nick Koumalatsos, Colton Hill, and Jamal Lloyd Johnson, premieres on May 12th.

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