Warner Bros. Discovery Closing In on "Harry Potter" Series Adaptation Bloomberg reports that Warner Bros. Discovery is closing in on a streaming series adaptation of J.K. Rowling's Harry Potter book series.

When David Zaslav & his team took over Warner Bros. Discovery, one of the IPs that Zaslav mentioned wanting to do much more with was "Harry Potter" – and we had the feeling that at the time that he wasn't talking more prequels or sequels (sorry "Fantastic Beasts" & "Cursed Child" fans). With Warner Bros. Discovery set to introduce the combined HBO Max & Discovery+ streaming service on April 12th, it appears the company wanted to have some things to brag about if today's Bloomberg report turns out to be a reality. Apparently, WBD is looking to develop a "Harry Potter" series based directly on J.K. Rowling's book series, with each book allocated at least a season (though all of this is still in the loose planning stages). Reportedly, talks between the multimedia company and Rowling's representatives are in the "preliminary" stages.

Speaking at the U.K. TV conference Content London in November 2022, WBTV head Channing Dungey discussed the growing interest in a "Harry Potter" series. "There is a tremendous amount of ambition for that, and we are engaged in a number of different conversations. I wish I could tell you that something was imminent on the horizon, but there is a lot of interest and a lot of passion for it, so absolutely. What's great is that you see how the audience is so engaged and so ready. Our unscripted team did a fantastic 'Return to Hogwarts' special for HBO last year that resonated so tremendously, then we did a quiz show, 'The Tournament of Houses,' that Helen Mirren was the host for. The audience is ready, they want to go, so we're just to figure out what the right next step is," Dungey shared. Based on what we're hearing today, it sounds like the audience wants the popular book series adapted as close to the source materials as possible.