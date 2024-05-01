Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics | Tagged: annual, infinity watch

Marvel Comics Issues Full Checklist For Infinity Watch Annuals

Marvel's Infinity Watch crossover has confirmed Wolverine and Hulk annuals for August, and Moon Knight, Spider-Boy and Avengers for September

Marvel's new Infinity Watch crossover begins in June in Derek Landy, Salvador Larroca, and Sara Pichelli's Thanos Annual #1, before annuals for Amazing Spider-Man, Immortal Thor and Ms Marvel in July. Now Marvel Comics has announced Wolverine and Hulk annuals for August, and Moon Knight, Spider-Boy and Avengers annuals for September to wrap it all up. And confirmed that Iman Vellani will be writing the Ms Marvel annual chapter.

Derek Landy said, "When you write for Marvel, it's all you can hope for to add your thread to the massive tapestry of stories that has been unfolding since 1961. To be asked, then, to spearhead this next chapter is a prospect beyond my paltry imagination. I get to work on characters I've never written before — Thanos! Hulk! — and drag them into the story beside the new generation of heroes like Ms. Marvel and Spider-Boy. Thankfully, there is absolutely no pressure because comic fans are a notoriously easy-going bunch who are prepared to forgive if—oh dear God."

The most coveted artifacts in the known universe have resurfaced, and this time, they're bonded to the very bodies and souls of Marvel's up-and-coming heroes and villains. For the Mad Titan, that just makes his hunt for them all the more sweeter. Across nine annuals starting with June's THANOS ANNUAL #1, witness the latest cosmos-shattering Infinity saga as celebrated icons and new fan-favorites battle it out to contain—or control—the limitless power of the INFINITY STONES in the blockbuster summer event—INFINITY WATCH. Discover what awaits in INFINITY WATCH parts four through six this July and August! The INFINITY WATCH crossover will be spearheaded by acclaimed writer Derek Landy (Captain America/Iron Man). In addition to writing key chapters of the event, Landy will team up with artist Sara Pichelli on backup stories in each of the nine annuals that follow the creation and pursuit of the mysterious Death Stone-bearer who will be revealed in THANOS ANNUAL #1. The saga will follow up on previous Infinity Stone stories with the return of recent bearers including Star, Overtime, Prince of Power, Quantum, and Multitude, as well as introduce you to the new Mind Stone-Bearer, WORLDMIND, for the first time! As they deal with their god-like powers and mistrust from their peers, Thanos, fresh off his own dramatic transformation in Christopher Cantwell's recent Thanos limited series, begins a bloody march to claim his dark destiny once more.

MS. MARVEL ANNUAL #1

Written by IMAN VELLANI & SABIR PIRZADA

Art by GIADA BELVISO & SARA PICHELLI

"INFINITY WATCH" PART FOUR!

Hero or Villain? That's the question Multitude must answer as he stands at the crossroads of his own destiny, bonded to one of the Infinity Stones and brimming with power but no purpose. Will a run-in with Ms. Marvel be enough to tip the scales toward good, or will Multitude's guilt drag him down? Don't miss out as the Marvel Universe-shaking saga continues here, True Believers! PLUS, Derek Landy and Sara Pichelli bring NICK FURY into the story. But what ties him to the INFINITY WATCH?!"

WOLVERINE ANNUAL #1

Written by EZRA CLAYTAN DANIELS

Art by YILDIRAY ÇINAR & SARA PICHELLI

"INFINITY WATCH" PART FIVE!

WOLVERINE vs. INFINITY WATCH, and the whole world hangs in the balance! Logan's efforts to rescue a community from destruction are upended when the new Infinity Watch crashes into town! The claws come out to protect the innocents, but can even adamantium withstand the raw power of the INFINITY STONES? The best there is must summon the best he's got to survive! PLUS: Derek Landy and Sara Pichelli bring NICK FURY's investigation to a head as he closes in on the Death Stone bearer!

INCREDIBLE HULK ANNUAL #1

Written by DEREK LANDY

Art by GEOFF SHAW & SARA PICHELLI

"INFINITY WATCH" PART SIX!

The Mad Titan THANOS carves a path of destruction to his next doomed target – the current bearer of the MIND STONE! But there's a very big, very green and very, very, VERY angry Hulk standing in Thanos' way. Introducing the new master of the Mind Stone – WORLDMIND!

