Warrior Season 3 Set for HBO Max; Cast Shares Announcement Video

On Wednesday, fans of the series Warrior learned that their social media wishes had been answered. HBO Max announced earlier today that the Jonathan Tropper (Banshee)-created and Shannon Lee-executive-produced series would be returning for a third season, to the streaming service. "'Warrior' introduced viewers to a distinct world from the past, executed with dynamic action and relevant storytelling, with a brilliant cast led by Andrew Koji," said Casey Bloys, Chief Content Officer, HBO and HBO Max, in a statement. "We can't wait to see what Jonathan, Justin, and Shannon will bring to the next chapter of this series on HBO Max."

For Lee, Executive Producer, Bruce Lee Entertainment, the news represents a chance to tell the series' full story while bringing on new viewers. "Justin, Jonathan, and I were thrilled when Warrior was put on HBO platforms to be discovered by a whole new legion of fans. Now we are excited and grateful for the opportunity to do another season, and we applaud HBO Max for understanding the importance of telling this story and for continuing to support this level of representation in our industry. I just know that my father is grinning right now to see this show he dreamed of so long ago continuing to beat the odds," said Lee in a statement when the news was first released.

Now here's a look at the cast announcing the news of the series return for a third season to HBO Max:

This fight's not over. Warrior has been renewed as a Max Original for season 3. pic.twitter.com/pAECIcA2hu — HBO Max (@hbomax) April 14, 2021

A gritty, action-packed crime drama set during the brutal Tong Wars of San Francisco's Chinatown in the late 19th century, and based on the writings of martial arts legend Bruce Lee, the first two seasons, which premiered on Cinemax, are now streaming on HBO Max via HBO platforms.

Andrew Koji, Kieran Bew, Celine Buckens, Olivia Cheng, Dianne Doan, Dean Jagger, Langley Kirkwood, Maria-Elena Laas, Hoon Lee, Christian McKay, Dustin Nguyen (also directed episode 6), Miranda Raison, Chen Tang, Joe Taslim, Jason Tobin, Joanna Vanderham, Tom Weston-Jones, and Perry Yung starred in Warrior Season 2.

Produced for Cinemax by Perfect Storm Entertainment, Tropper Ink Productions, and Bruce Lee Entertainment, the series was created and executive produced by Tropper. Justin Lin, Danielle Woodrow, and Andrew Schneider executive produced on behalf of Perfect Storm Entertainment. Lee executive produced for Bruce Lee Entertainment. Executive produced by Brad Kane and Richard Sharkey. Co-executive produced by Kenneth Lin, Evan Endicott, and Josh Stoddard.