Was Elon Musk Right About Magneto?!? No, But Let's Have Some Fun! Wait! Was Elon Musk right about Magneto after all?!? Oh dear lord, no - but that doesn't mean we all can't have a good laugh about it, right?

Yesterday, we called out Twitter Overlord Elon Musk for not only peddling some dangerous conspiracy theories regarding Hungarian-American businessman & philanthropist George Soros but also for demonstrating a not-so-shocking lack of understanding of the Marvel Comics character Magneto (it was bad enough when he compared himself to Batman). But… maybe we were wrong. Maybe… just maybe… Musk knows about a once-thought-lost copy of Marvel Comics' Uncanny X-Men from the 1990s that was scrapped & replaced for being a "bit too brainy" for readers. Now just to be clear? We're making all of this up and none of this is actually real – but when Musk starts name-dropping comic book characters, some type of response is required. It would almost be rude not to… so you're welcome, Elon.

In the pulled & destroyed alternate take on 1996's Uncanny X-Men #987 (which, again, doesn't actually exist), Magneto reveals his most dastardly attempt at world domination yet. In 1994, Magneto Fund Management (MFM) began scooping up stock in X-la (just go with it) and go-getting, up-and-coming, cutting-edge tech company that only had the best interests of humanity in mind in everything it does. And then… MFM held onto the stock until the first quarter of 1995! Why would it do such a nefarious thing? Because shares in X-la (it's growing on you… you know it) would boost by 68% during that time – which would lead to the unthinkable! Wait for it… wait for it… MRM would sell off all of its 130,000+ shares to… make a profit off of its investment! Oh, and clearly a move to bankrupt X-la (see?) – right? Hello? [taps mic, looks around] This thing working?

Soros reminds me of Magneto — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 16, 2023 Show Full Tweet

Okay, as we ten-ton hinted at throughout the post, we're having a little fun making a lot of fun of Musk and how his Soros conspiracy theory-peddling seems to have an interesting connection to reality. Because with the scenario in the fake comic book we detailed above? Well, just change some of the dates and names, and you'll find that the Soros Fund Management sold its investment in Tesla during the first quarter (filing here) of this year.