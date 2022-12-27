Elon Musk: 60's Batman Villain Somehow Sees Himself The Dark Knight

Look, if you're surprised that Elon Musk's self-pitying narcissism has led him to compare himself to Batman, then we're going to need to enroll you in our "A Guide to Understanding Your Man-Child" because that was the next yawn-inducing step. He's gone from "Savior" (when he bought Twitter for an obscene amount of money under the guise of being able to make it better) to "Chaos Kid" (when he thought it was amusing to f**k around with a social media service that's depended upon by millions every day for very real reasons) to "First Amendment Champion" (until all of that "free speech" got a little too uncomfortable to him) to "Grabbing My Ball & Going Home Guy" (when he claimed he was going to listen to the will of the Twitter people who voted for him to step down from Twitter to… well… what we got from him over Twitter a few hours ago. With the line, "Some nights…," Musk tweeted out an image of Batman atop a church, looking down on what we're assuming is Gotham. Because… you know. He's "The Dark Knight." And Twitter's Gotham. Get it? Good… because clearly, Musk doesn't.

Wow… where to begin on this one. While I will readily admit that it's been a while since I read comics, I know more than enough about Batman to know that he never thought that blowing open the doors of Arkham Asylum and letting his big bads run the streets of Gotham unchecked was a particularly smart idea. And while I understand that Bruce Wayne's origin story has been tweaked over the decades, I can't recall one where Batman asked the people of Gotham to hear the Joker out and that he had some legitimate point to make. But who could we compare him to? Some folks are jumping to Lex Luthor, but that's an insult to Lex in a very obvious way. Lex would know how to make Twitter work. So he's off the table. Of course, there's Bane as a go-to option, but Bane's a better city planner (and chiropractor) than Musk is a social media head. had a better long-term agenda. So that's gone. And from the headline, it's pretty clear we believe he would fit in nicely with some of the Adam West-era villains. But to really get a better picture of who Musk would be in the DCU, we're going to have to grab a name that's usually associated with Superman, Mr. Mxyzptlk. An alternate-dimension trickster who causes problems for his own enjoyment, makes lives miserable, and can just "blip" away without suffering any consequences (leaving everyone else to clean up the mess).