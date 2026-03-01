Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: watson

Watson Returns with S02E11 "The Tunnel Under the Elms": Our Preview

Check out our updated preview for tonight's return episode of CBS's Morris Chestnut-starring Watson, S02E11: "The Tunnel Under the Elms."

Article Summary Watson returns to CBS with Season 2 Episode 11, "The Tunnel Under the Elms," starring Morris Chestnut.

The episode features a high-stakes rescue from a sinkhole and uncertainty in Ingrid’s therapy group future.

Previews provided for upcoming episodes "A Family Meal," "For a Limited Time Only," and "Wrongful Life."

Noah Mills joins the cast as Beck Wythe, bonding with Ingrid through a challenging group therapy journey.

We've got another night of big CBS returns and debuts, with Morris Chestnut-starring Watson joining Justin Hartley-starring Tracker and Luke Grimes-starring Marshals on Sunday nights beginning tonight. Along with an official overview and image gallery for S02E11: "The Tunnel Under the Elms," we've also included some sneak peeks at tonight's episode. In addition, we have overviews and images for March 8th's S02E12: "A Family Meal," March 15th's S02E13: "For a Limited Time Only," and March 22nd's S02E14: "Wrongful Life."

Watson Season 2: S02E11 – S02E14 Previews

Watson Season 2 Episode 11 "The Tunnel Under the Elms" – Watson (Morris Chesnut) and the fellows race against the clock to save a man and his pregnant wife from a terrifying sinkhole. Meanwhile, Ingrid's (Eve Harlow) future with her therapy group becomes unclear. Written by Jason Inman and directed by Sheelin Choksey.

Watson Season 2 Episode 12 "A Family Meal" – When a patient arrives at the Holmes Clinic plagued by a mysterious neurological disorder, Watson and the fellows discover they were forced to eat their parents amid a childhood survival incident. Meanwhile, Adam is struggling with how his future will change as a father. Written by Jeffrey Paul King & Anna Mackey and directed by Ruben Garcia.

Watson Season 2 Episode 13 "For a Limited Time Only" – Watson and the fellows fight to revive a 30-year-old woman, Audrey, after her heart inexplicably stops repeatedly until they discover she has a rare phenomenon called Lazarus syndrome. As these revivals continue, she uses the short window of time available to right her greatest wrong. Written by Bashir Gavriel and directed by Larry Teng.

Watson Season 2 Episode 14 "Wrongful Life" – Watson is sued for Wrongful Life by a long-term patient suffering from VACTERL association, after undergoing multiple painful surgeries. Written by Elizabeth JB Klaviter & Charly Evon Simpson and directed by Jeffrey W. Byrd.

Though Dr. John Watson's (Morris Chestnut) team of "doc-tectives" may have defeated Moriarty (Randall Park), they remain determined in their mission to investigate and treat the world's rarest diseases for their clinic's patients. With his eyes fixed on the future, Watson faces an unexpected twist when Sherlock Holmes (Robert Carlyle), who was presumed dead, resurfaces, forcing him to confront a buried secret from his past — one that lies hidden within his own body. The series also stars Eve Harlow as Dr. Ingrid Derian, Peter Mark Kendall as Dr. Stephens Croft and Dr. Adam Croft, Ritchie Coster as Shinwell Johnson, Inga Schlingmann as Dr. Sasha Lubbock, and Rochelle Aytes as Dr. Mary Morstan.

Noah Mills (NCIS: Hawaiʻi) has joined the cast in a recurring role during the second season. Mills's Beck Wythe has newly returned to his hometown of Pittsburgh after blowing up a career in Silicon Valley with reckless, risk-seeking behavior. He meets Ingrid Derian (Eve Harlow) in group therapy for people trying to manage their Cluster B personality disorders. The two of them form a bond that may be exactly what they need to rebuild their lives—or might be just the latest dangerous indulgence for both.

Stemming from CBS Studios, the series is executive produced by Craig Sweeny, Morris Chestnut, Larry Teng, Shäron Moalem, MD, PhD; Aaron Kaplan, and Brian Morewitz.

