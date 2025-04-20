Posted in: CBS, Paramount+, TV | Tagged: watson

Watson S01E10 Preview: Is "The Man with the Alien Hand" a Murderer?

Here's a look at our preview for tonight's episode of CBS's Morris Chestnut-starring Watson, Season 1 Ep. 10: "The Man with the Alien Hand."

As we inch closer to the recently renewed series' season finale, Watson (Morris Chestnut) and the team will need an extra-large magnifying glass to crack this week's case on CBS's hit series Watson. Did a man push his brother to his death… or did his hand do it? That's the question our medical sleuths are facing this week in S01E10: "The Man with the Alien Hand" when they begin treating a man with alien hand syndrome. After checking out the official overview, image gallery, episode trailer, and sneak peeks, stick around for the official overview and image gallery for April 27th's S01E11: "The Dark Day Deduction" (Randall Park's Moriarty asks Ritchie Coster's Shinwell for one final favor ) and the official overview and preview image for the to two-episode, two-part season finale, S01E12: "My Life's Work" (set for May 4th and May 11th).

Watson Season 1 Eps. 10 & 11; S01 Finale Previews

Watson Season 1 Episode 10: "The Man with the Alien Hand": Watson (Morris Chestnut) is thrown into a detective case when he is unsure whether the patient he is treating for one of the most rare ailments in the world, alien hand syndrome, is guilty of pushing his brother in front of a bus to his death. Written by Theo Travers and directed by Sheelin Choksey.

Watson Season 1 Episode 11: "The Dark Day Deduction": Watson (Morris Chestnut) confronts a traumatic event from his Army days that still weighs heavily on him when his Army veteran friend's wife reaches out begging for help when her husband is seemingly having a psychotic break. Meanwhile, Shinwell (Ritchie Coster) is asked for one last favor by Moriarty. Written by Jason Inman and directed by Clara Aranovich.

Watson Season 1 Episode 12: "My Life's Work Part 1" and Episode 13: "My Life's Work Part 2" – When part of the team falls ill after becoming targets of a sinister plot, it becomes an all-hands-on-deck situation to save them before it's too late. Meanwhile, Watson (Morris Chestnut) announces a new ambitious project that he has been working on. Directed by Jeff Byrd (Part 1) & Kristin Lehman (Part 2), from stories by Sharon Moalem and Adam Samuel Goldman & Heather Ross (Part 1) and Sharon Moalem & Sallie Patrick (Part 2), and teleplays from Adam Samuel Goldman & Heather Ross (Part 1), Craig Sweeny & Teresa Tuan (Part 2).

Set seven months after the death of the titular character's friend and partner, Sherlock Holmes, at the hands of Moriarty, Dr. John Watson (Chestnut) resumes his medical career as the head of a clinic dedicated to treating rare disorders. Watson's old life isn't done with him, though – with Moriarty and Watson set to write their own chapter of a story that has fascinated audiences for more than a century. Along with Chestnut as Dr. John Watson, the network series also stars Eve Harlow, Peter Mark Kendall, Ritchie Coster, Inga Schlingmann, and Rochelle Aytes – with Randall Park as Moriarty and Matt Berry as the voice of Sherlock Holmes. Craig Sweeny wrote the pilot and will showrun and executive produce the CBS series. In addition, Chestnut, Aaron Kaplan, Brian Morewitz for Kapital Entertainment, Sallie Patrick, and Shäron Moalem MD, PhD, will also serve as executive producers. Larry Teng will executive produce and direct the first episode, with the series stemming from CBS Studios.

