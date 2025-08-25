Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: watson

Watson S02E01: "A Son in the Oven" Preview Teases Holmes Return

CBS released an overview and image gallery for Morris Chestnut-starring Watson S02E01: "A Son in the Oven" teasing Sherlock Holmes' return.

Though Dr. John Watson's (Morris Chestnut) team of "doc-tectives" may have defeated Moriarty (Randall Park), they remain determined in their mission to investigate and treat the world's rarest diseases for their clinic's patients. With his eyes fixed on the future, Watson faces an unexpected twist when Sherlock Holmes (Robert Carlyle), who was presumed dead, resurfaces, forcing him to confront a buried secret from his past — one that lies hidden within his own body. That's where things stand heading into the second season of CBS's hit series Watson, set to return on Monday, October 13th. Now, CBS is offering an early preview for Watson, releasing the official overview and image gallery for S02E01: "A Son in the Oven" – here's a look:

Watson Season 2 Episode 1 "A Son in the Oven" – Watson and the fellows spring back into action when Mary's mother accidentally poisons herself while suffering from a rare form of dementia that is progressing with impossible speed. Meanwhile, Sherlock Holmes resurfaces after being presumed dead. The story is by Sharon Moalem, and the teleplay is by Craig Sweeny, with Larry Teng directing.

Speaking with Deadline Hollywood at the Monte-Carlo TV Festival in June, Chestnut shared that he would love to have Lucy Liu appear on the show. For those who don't know, Liu played Dr. Joan Watson on CBS's Jonny Lee Miller-starring Elementary, which was executive-produced by Watson creator Craig Sweeney and ran for seven seasons (2012-2019). In addition, Chestnut offered an interesting response when asked if Sherlock Holmes would appear on the show (before Carlyle), and shared what the focus of Season 2 will be:

On Wanting "Elementary" Star Lucy Liu to Appear: "I'm trying to track her down and get her to come on our show because, yes, that would be great if we could get her."

On Sherlock Holmes Making an Appearance: "I will say Holmes, you know, in the mythology, does come back… and we are part of the mythology."

On Season 2 Focusing on "Very Unique Medical Cases": "We're going to focus more on the medical cases. There's going to be more humor and wit. Season 1 was a very challenging season, primarily because it was dealing with the effects of James Moriarty, who was the villain in the show. Watson was on [medication] and [Moriarty] was messing with his prescriptions. Now that's behind him, he's going to have a little bit more fun and be a little bit more loose. But overall… we're going to focus really on the very unique medical cases."

Noah Mills (NCIS: Hawaiʻi) has joined the cast in a recurring role during the second season. Mills's Beck Wythe has newly returned to his hometown of Pittsburgh after blowing up a career in Silicon Valley with reckless, risk-seeking behavior. He meets Ingrid Derian (Eve Harlow) in group therapy for people trying to manage their Cluster B personality disorders. The two of them form a bond that may be exactly what they need to rebuild their lives—or might be just the latest dangerous indulgence for both.

