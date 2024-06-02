Posted in: Netflix, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: Arcane, League of Legends, preview, season 2

Arcane Season 2 Key Art Poster Drop Warns: Nothing Ever Stays Dead

Hitting streaming screens in November 2024, Netflix released a new poster for Christian Linke & Alex Yee and Riot Games' Arcane Season 2.

With Vi (Hailee Steinfeld) and Jinx (Ella Purnell) finding themselves heading down two very different paths – and an eventual confrontation – we were treated to a first-look clip of the second season of Christian Linke & Alex Yee and Riot Games' Arcane earlier this year. Following that, Purnell had an ominous tease to share that was a punch to "the feels" over how the season will roll. In April, Netflix confirmed that this year's Annecy Festival will include a "Making Of" Session showcasing the animated series as it readies for its return this November. Those who are set to attend the Wednesday, June 12th event include Linke, Scriptwriter Amanda Overton (Riot), Senior Concept Artist Arnaud Baudry (Riot), Director Bart Maunoury (Fortiche), and Producer Christine Ponzevera (Fortiche). And now, we're getting a heartbreaking and very ominous key art poster that will have fans thinking back on the poster for the first season – with this one teasing that "Nothing ever stays dead."

Netflix's Arcane: The Road to Season 2

"I just watched the third episode of season 2 before my flight, so we're making progress on it. It is not ready yet, and there's two reasons for that. One, we want quality. We just don't want to rush," Riot Games CEO Nicolo Laurent shared in early 2023. And then there's the matter of the show's success, the level of which caught everyone by surprise. "Honestly, we didn't know if season 1 was gonna be a success. […] If I had known, we could have started season 2 way earlier. But we didn't know, so we kind of waited a bit. Now, we're paying the price. So, it's unfortunately not going to be this year," Laurent added. Here's a look at the interview (kicking in at around the 18:20 mark):

Nearly two months after winning the Emmy Award for Best Animated Program and with production on the second season underway, the Arcane team honored the one-year anniversary of the hit animated series with a message to the fans:

Linke was in attendance during the September ceremony to receive their Emmy Award. "Thank you for this. It's a big deal for us as we come from video games. It's been amazing to see the world embrace our characters and our stories, so thanks to Netflix, who believed in us from the beginning; thanks to Riot Games, who worked on the whole IP… and to all the people that have been with our game and League of Legends for the last 12 years or so who helped make it as big as it is now," Linke said. Now, here's a look back at the official trailer & overview for the first season of the Emmy Award-winning series:

Netflix's Arcane dives into the delicate balance between the rich city of Piltover and the seedy underbelly of Zaun. Tensions between these city-states boil over with the creation of hextech — a way for any person to control magical energy – in Piltover, and in Zaun, a new drug called shimmer transforms humans into monsters. The rivalry between the cities splits families and friends as Arcane brings life to the relationships that shape some of League of Legends' famous champions, including Vi, Jinx, Caitlyn, Jayce, and Viktor. Based on the world behind the game League of Legends, the animated event series features a complex world filled with moral decisions, breathtaking animation, and suspenseful storytelling. Animated by Fortiche Productions, Arcane also stars Katie Leung as Caitlyn Kiramman, Elsa Davoine as Caitlyn, Reed Shannon as Ekko, Kevin Alejandro as Jayce, Brett Tucker as Singed, Mick Wingert as Heimerdinger, and Harry Lloyd as Viktor.

