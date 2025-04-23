Posted in: Netflix, TV | Tagged: wednesday

Wednesday Season 2 Part 1 Set for August 6th; Teaser, Images Released

We've got the teaser trailer and more for Netflix and series star/EP Jenna Ortega's Wednesday Season 2, with Part 1 set for August 6th.

We were promised a teaser trailer for the second season of series star/EP Jenna Ortega and Showrunners/EPs Al Gough and Miles Millar's Wednesday, and that's exactly what we got – and more! Along with our best look yet at what's to come (waiting for you above), we also have the first official image gallery to pass along. But the biggest news? The season will be split into two parts – with Part 1 of Season 2 debuting on August 6th, followed by Part 2 on September 3rd. "This season, Wednesday's journey is darker and more complex as she navigates family, friends, new mysteries, and old adversaries, propelling her headlong into another year at Nevermore," Gough and Millar shared. "We look forward to exploring more Addams Family lore, and are excited to introduce an eclectic lineup of incredible new characters."

This season, Wednesday Addams (Ortega) returns to prowl the Gothic halls of Nevermore Academy, where fresh foes and woes await – leaving her to navigate family, friends, and old adversaries as they propel her into another year of delightfully dark and kooky mayhem. Armed with her signature razor-sharp wit and deadpan charm, Wednesday is also plunged into a new bone-chilling supernatural mystery – and you can find some clues regarding that in the image gallery below:

Wednesday Season 2: A Look Ahead…

Joining Ortega for the second season are Steve Buscemi, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Emma Myers, Joy Sunday, Luis Guzmán, Hunter Doohan, Billie Piper, Isaac Ordonez, Victoria Dorobantu, Georgie Farmer, Moosa Mostafa, Evie Templeton, Owen Painter, Noah Taylor, and Luyanda Unati Lewis-Nyawo. Guest stars for this season include Joanna Lumley, Thandiwe Newton, Jamie McShane, Frances O'Conner, Haley Joel Osment, Heather Matarazzo, Joonas Suotamo, and Lady Gaga – with Fred Armisen and Christopher Lloyd.

Created by Showrunners and EPs Alfred Gough and Miles Millar, the second season of Netflix's Wednesday is directed by EP Tim Burton, Paco Cabezas, and Angela Robinson. Executive producers also include Steve Stark, Andrew Mittman, Tommy Harper, Karen Richards, Kayla Alpert, Jonathan Glickman, Gail Berman, and Meredith Averill.

Emma Myers "Was Kind of Scared" About Season 2 Return

"I was kind of scared to go back because I remember watching scenes of myself from Season 1 and being like, 'I don't know if I can re-create this now. It's been so long.' But when we got to the table read, it immediately came back like nothing had changed. I think I've lived with Enid for so long it comes very naturally now," Myers shared during a profile interview with Variety. "Also, there's no harm in changing things up because [Enid] has changed over the summer. She's grown, and she's become more comfortable with herself." That's a perspective on Enid that Ortega also shared, adding that Myers' character is "a bit more of a badass this time around" and that "it's interesting how, while Wednesday will never admit it if she doesn't have to, she really does have a friend."

As for the actors who won't be returning for the second season, Myers notes that the direction that the scripts and storylines travel during Season 2 will be able to smoothly deal with any issues that might arise. "I feel like the script goes in a very specific direction that it's not a big worry. This season, especially, is so character-driven, and there's so much happening. It just makes so much sense to have the characters we have and to have the story we have. I think fans will appreciate it," Myers explained.

