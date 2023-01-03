Wednesday Season 2 Reportedly Not Leaving Netflix: MGM Deal Was Set

Thanks to an article in The Independent that reminded everyone that Amazon took on Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer (MGM) last year, speculation began swirling that Miles Millar, Al Gough & Tim Burton's Jenna Ortega (Wednesday Addams), Catherine Zeta-Jones (Morticia Addams), Luis Guzmán (Gomez Addams) & Isaac Ordonez (Pugsley)-starring Wednesday could find its second season leaving Netflix for Amazon's Prime Video. How? Because the "The Addams Family" spinoff stems from MGM, that's how. Can you imagine Amazon taking away one of Netflix's biggest streaming series ever? Well, based on a report today from IndieWire from "a person with knowledge of the situation," a deal between Netflix & MGM was locked in before the Amazon/MGM deal went through (though still no official confirmation from either streaming service).

Last month, Millar & Gough spoke with The Hollywood Reporter for a rather extensive deep dive into "The Addams Family" spinoff. And while the full interview is definitely worth your time, there were two topics covered that we wanted to pass along. First, Gough shares where things could be heading for Wednesday and her classmates with a second season. Following that, Millar addresses the decision to have Ortega film her dance scene at the Rave'N Dance while awaiting the results of a COVID test:

Gough on Nevermore Academy Closure as an Opportunity to Explore Relationships: "We wanna sort of explore and sort of complicate all of those relationships going forward. The school was closed when they left, which gave us the most possibilities for season two, and I think that's something that we're excited to explore. For us, the show also is really about this female friendship, with Wednesday and Enid really being at the center of that. The fact that they really connected with audiences, it has been really gratifying. So, we're excited to explore now that Wednesday's dipped her toe into the friendship pool; what's that gonna look like? It's like, she hugged. That was her big arc for the season, right? So it's like now, we do that. Then, the other thing that's really interesting is to continue to explore the Wednesday-Morticia mother-daughter relationship as well, which, now that Morticia knows about the power, it has given her sort of an idea of how that's going to go. How is their relationship going to evolve?"

Millar Emphasizes COVID Protocols "Were Enforced" During Dance Scene Filming: "What we can say is that we had extremely stringent COVID protocols that were enforced all the way through the dance. Jenna tested negative the day before, and only when a positive test came back, and as soon as it did, she was escorted off the set and went into quarantine for, I think 10 days. It's one of those Chinese whispers elements. Every test, every protocol was explicitly followed, and there was no compromising of that in any decision to keep filming and film Jenna ill or sick; it was never a discussion. If she had been, we would've closed and let her rest, the health and well-being of the cast and crew was and always is paramount to us and everybody at MGM and Netflix. So, it was one of those things that basically was sort of blown out of proportion in terms of a story, which we understand, but the facts speak for themselves in terms of every protocol was followed, and the protocols were stringent in terms of double-masking, PCR tests every single day."