Posted in: Netflix, TV | Tagged: wednesday

Wednesday Star Jenna Ortega on Filming Season 2 with Lady Gaga

Netflix's Wednesday star and executive produer Jenna Ortega shares what it was like working with Lady Gaga during the second season.

Earlier this week, we got a chance to hear from Lady Gaga regarding her upcoming appearance in series star/EP Jenna Ortega and Showrunners/EPs Al Gough and Miles Millar's Wednesday. Thanks to the red-carpet SXSW world premiere of her film Death of a Unicorn, we're now getting to hear from Ortega regarding Gaga joining the cast and their time filming together. "It's the best," Ortega shared with IndieWire. "She's the best, definitely one of the most talented individuals I've ever worked with. It was just a really, really special environment to be there with her and Tim [Burton], two people that I respect and have been inspired by so much." Ortega continued, "Then just finding out that she's such a sweetheart and really kind and reserved, it's very strange," she continued. "I love that you never know what to expect from her, but you can always expect kindness and generosity."

So, did Ortega and Gaga get a chance to discuss the first season's famous dance scene, which was to the tune of Gaga's "Bloody Mary"? "No, actually, we didn't. I don't think we did. We should have. Actually, I can't remember. Maybe I just saw an interview clip of her talking about it because I feel like I'm fabricating this story in my head, but I think, honestly, on that day, we all were just so lucky that she came to do the show that we kept it as normal as we could," Ortega explained.

"This season, Wednesday's journey is darker and more complex as she navigates family, friends, new mysteries, and old adversaries, propelling her headlong into another year at Nevermore," Gough and Millar shared with Tudum when the season had officially wrapped filming. With more details expected during the global fan event Tudum on May 31st, here are some screencaps from the clip included in the preview released earlier this year – one that finds Wednesday (Ortega) facing off with a bound and chained Tyler (Hunter Doohan).

Here's a look at the "Next on Netflix 2025" trailer that was released during the first month of 2025:

Wednesday Season 2: What Else We Know So Far…

Emma Myers (Enid Sinclair), Joy Sunday (Bianca Barclay), Moosa Mostafa (Eugene), Georgie Farmer (Ajax), and Victor Dorobantu (Thing) are all set to return for the second season. Catherine Zeta-Jones (Morticia Addams), Luis Guzmán (Gomez Addams), Isaac Ordonez (Pugsley Addams), Luyanda Unati Lewis-Nyawo (Deputy Ritchie Santiago) have all become series regulars – with Jamie McShane (Sheriff Donovan Galpin) and Fred Armisen (Uncle Fester) returning in guest starring roles. In addition, Lady Gaga is reportedly set for a guest appearance.

Joining the cast this season are series regulars Steve Buscemi (The Big Lebowski, Boardwalk Empire), Billie Piper (Scoop, I Hate Suzie), Evie Templeton (Return to Silent Hill, Lord of Misrule), Owen Painter (Tiny Beautiful Things, The Handmaid's Tale), and Noah Taylor (Law & Order: Organized Crime, Park Avenue).

In addition, "Addams Family" alum Christopher Lloyd, Joanna Lumley (Fool Me Once, Absolutely Fabulous), Thandiwe Newton (Westworld, Crash), Frances O'Connor (The Missing, The Twelve), Haley Joel Osment (The Kominsky Method, Somebody I Used to Know), Heather Matarazzo (The Princess Diaries, Scream), and Joonas Suotamowill will guest-star.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!