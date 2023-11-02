Posted in: HBO, Max, Preview, TV | Tagged: HBO, IT, max, stephen king, welcome to derry

Welcome to Derry: HBO/Max Confirms "It" Prequel Series Moved to 2025

HBO & Max CEO and Chairman Casey Bloys confirmed that the "It" prequel series Welcome to Derry will now premiere sometime in 2025.

Key Points "Welcome to Derry", the Max "It" prequel series, has been moved to 2025.

CEO Casey Bloys cites SAG-AFTRA & WGA strikes as reasons for the delay.

Set in the world of Stephen King’s It, Welcome to Derry expands the vision established by filmmaker Andy Muschietti in the two feature films.

Jason Fuchs and Brad Caleb Kane serve as co-showrunners on the streaming series.

HBO & Max CEO and Chairman Casey Bloys has been a bit of a chatterbox during today's press event, dropping big-time updates on the second seasons of House of the Dragon and The Last of Us. Now, we're getting an update on Max's Welcome to Derry (current working title), stemming from Warner Bros. Television, filmmakers Andy Muschietti & Barbara Muschietti (It, It Chapter Two) and Jason Fuchs (It Chapter Two, Wonder Woman). "We had [Welcome To Derry] scheduled for Halloween '24, but it will likely be pushed into '25. 'White Lotus 'Season 3, that was going to be '24, and that's likely moving into 2025," Bloys revealed, citing the impact from the SAG-AFTRA & WGA strikes as the reason for the delays.

Set in the world of Stephen King's It, Welcome to Derry is based on King's It novel and expands the vision established by filmmaker Andy Muschietti in the feature films It and It Chapter Two. The streaming prequel series stars Taylour Paige (Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley), Jovan Adepo (Watchmen), Chris Chalk (Perry Mason), and James Remar (Oppenheimer). Now, here's a look back at Andy Muschietti's Instagram post from May 2023, sharing the preview image as a heads-up that filming was underway:

"I'm excited that the story of Derry, Maine's most haunted city, is continuing, and I'm glad Andy Muschietti is going to be overseeing the frightening festivities, along with a brain trust including his talented sister, Barbara. Red balloons all around!" said King in a statement when the news was released. The Muschiettis added, "As teenagers, we took turns reading chapters of Stephen King's 'It' until the thick paperback fell to pieces. 'IT' is an epic story that contains multitudes, far beyond what we could explore in our 'It' movies. We can't wait to share the depths of Steve's novel, in all its heart, humor, humanity, and horror." "To be able to return to the world of my all-time favorite horror novel and help build upon the singularly brilliant cinematic universe created by Andy and Barbara is more than the opportunity of a lifetime; it's a dream come true – or, maybe more appropriately, a nightmare," added Fuchs.

Welcome to Derry (wt) is produced by HBO Max and Warner Bros. Television. Fuchs will write the teleplay for the first episode, based on a story by Andy Muschietti, Barbara Muschietti, and Fuchs. Fuchs and Brad Caleb Kane will serve as co-showrunners on the project. Andy Muschietti and Barbara Muschietti (through their Double Dream production company, which has an overall deal with Warner Bros Television), Fuchs, and Kane are executive producers. Andy Muschietti will direct multiple series episodes, including the first one.

