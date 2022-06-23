Westworld S04: Wood on "Completely Different Character" Christina

With Lisa Joy & Jonathan Nolan's Westworld returning for its fourth season this Sunday, we checked in yesterday with returning series star James Marsden to see what he had to offer about the season. Now, Evan Rachel Wood is sharing some thoughts on the show's return and where things might be headed (with the fourth season picking up several years after the Season 3 finale). In this case, what role her "completely different character" Christina will play & how she compares to Dolores (so far, the official position is that the two are not the same, though the return of Marsden sure raises some questions). Here's a look at some of the highlights from the cast's sitdown with EW:

Wood Enjoys Being More Human: "She's [Christina] much more human this season, so it was fun for me. I think most people come onto the show and are thinking, 'Oh I wish I was a host,' and I think the treat for me was actually getting to be vulnerable and somewhat human in season 4."

Christina Is Less About Action: "Usually the show is incredibly physically exhausting in every way, and this season I felt like [Christina's] a little more of a nerd, honestly. She's a loner nerdy kind of writer that's just trying to make it in the big city."

And Yet, There Are Those Christina/Dolores Similarities in the Trailer…: "She [Christina] longs for beauty and romance and poetry in this mundane world that she lives in. She has that ability, like Dolores, to notice when something is off in her world, and she's got the mindset to actually question it… There's a lot of conspiracy theory metaphors this season, like is it more crazy to think something else is going on underneath the surface and we should ask questions, or is it more crazy just to accept things at face value and never question anything? I think that's where Christina finds herself at the beginning of this season." With the series to return for its fourth season this Sunday, June 26th, prepare to question the very nature of your reality with the official trailer for HBO's Westworld:

Now here's a look back at the highlights from the show's panel at ATX Television Festival:

Wood on her new character Christina: "She's a normal woman living in a big city just trying to make it as a writer. Nothing ever happens to her…I think that's all I can say." Wood developed her new character based on some of Joy's mannerisms and hand gestures. Noland added, "There's a girl named Christina and she's wonderful and she's just trying to make it in the big city…she's a writer, she dates…," with Wood adding, "It's slim pickings out there." In addition, Wood added, "We're in New York, Christina looks a lot like Evan Rachel Wood. Maybe not as maniacal and murdery as Dolores…"

Wright on Bernard's Story Arc: "It's all a rabbit hole inside of a rabbit hole and Bernard is going Alice again…A lot of unknowns. A lot of dust and a lot of mystery…that's pretty much my life."

When the series returns, it will be seven years later and Maeve (Thandiwe Newton) is on "a warrior's journey." Maeve & Caleb (Aaron Paul) have moved on with their lives after being freed by Delores. But can they find their place in a world that's still so very uncertain?

"To be honest we were very surprised they let us," said Joy about being able to film at the Hoover Dam, before Hemsworth joked, "And blow it up as well."

James Marsden Returns! "I'm so excited to be here and tell you nothing about Season 4," Marsden joked. "Sometimes you have to go away to come back. You learn to speak cryptically on this show," he added before teasing, "I'm very happy with where it's ending up."