What If…? Director on S02: "Things Can Get a Little Bit Wackier"

During last month's San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC), Marvel Studios head of streaming, television & animation Brad Winderbaum; head of visual development Ryan Meinerding; and a number of special guests offered a number of updates that included the news that the animated anthology series What If…? would be returning for a second season in early 2023 and that it had been renewed for a third season. And then attendees received an extra treat that those of us covering at home missed out on: a screening of Season 2 episode: "What If… Captain Carter Fought the Hydra Stomper?". Now, director Bryan Andrews is offering some additional intel on what viewers can expect from the second season- and beyond.

With his episode "What If… Doctor Strange Lost His Heart Instead of His Hands?" (written by A. C. Bradley) nominated for an Emmy for Outstanding Animated Program, Andrews says fans should prepare for things to get "wackier" than what they've experienced so far. "Obviously more unique stories that slowly get a little bit wilder. The first season, Kevin [Feige] wanted to keep it a little bit closer to the vest, have a little thing that was different, and that little thing made these things different but still tied very much to either a moment in the movies or a particular film itself. Now there's more films and things to pull from, so we don't have to have just a tiny moment. We can expand out, and things can get a little bit wackier," Andrews shared with Deadline Hollywood. "We take it up a notch in season two, and then in season three, we just go even wackier. In season two, we have different characters that we haven't really got a chance to play with before, and we see how they'll integrate with some of the favorites that come back. There's lots of really cool stuff, and I can't wait for people to see it."