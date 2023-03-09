What If…? Season 2 Introduces Viewers to New MCU Superhero, Kahhori What if the Tesseract fell to Earth and landed in the sovereign Haudenosaunee Confederacy... before the colonization of America?

Marvel Studios & Disney+ are set to continue blowing the minds of viewers with a second season of the animated anthology streaming series What If…?. With another round of new stories & new superheroes from across the multiverse hitting our screens "soon-ish," we're getting a formal introduction to the all-new Marvel superhero, Kahhori. In the upcoming animated chapter, the series looks to answer the question of what would happen if the Tesseract fell to Earth and landed in the sovereign Haudenosaunee Confederacy before the colonization of America. Taking on a new life & a new mythology, the Tesseract transforms a lake into a gateway to the stars – leading Kahhori, a young Mohawk woman, on a quest to discover her power. Written by Ryan Little (What If…?), the episode was created in collaboration with members of the Mohawk Nation (including historian Doug George & Mohawk language expert Cecelia King) to ensure cultural authenticity. The story takes place in the Mohawk language and is informed by the history of the Akwesasne region in what is now upstate New York.

"It tells a remarkable story from a Native Mohawk perspective which is truly unique and historical and will give the viewers a new, challenging, and entertaining perspective on this land's first peoples. The story is dramatic, the characters fully realized, and the action sequences are breathtaking. The episode is exceptional in another sense–it is done with the complete cooperation of the Mohawk people from dialogue to adornment," shared George.

"I had a wonderful writing mentor who worked extensively with the Indigenous community in upstate New York, and I was excited to draw on that experience to build an entirely original corner of the MCU with storylines for new Indigenous heroes written from a place of respect for past generations and optimism for future ones. Kahhori, pronounced 'KAH-HORTI,' is a real Wolf Clan name, meaning 'she stirs the forest' or is someone who motivates those around her. In her debut adventure, Kahhori will have to live up to her name to recruit powerful allies into the fight to save her people and change the course of history forever," Little added.

Director Bryan Andrews (What If…?), Executive Producer A.C. Bradley (What If…?, Ms. Marvel), Story Editor Matthew Chauncey (What If…?), and the entire production team also worked with members of the Mohawk Nation to design Kahhori's look and environment, and to help incorporate traditional Mohawk music to use in the score.