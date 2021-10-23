What We Do in the Shadows S03 Finale: Nandor Wants His Groove Back

So we can say without hesitation that we didn't see the ending to the last episode of FX's What We Do in the Shadows coming. Now, Nandor (Kayvan Novak), Guillermo (Harvey Guillén), Laszlo (Matt Berry), and Nadja (Natasia Demetriou) must deal with the loss of one of their own (-ish) heading into the season finale "The Portrait."

Now here's a look at the promo for the season finale "The Portrait" (Directed by Yana Gorskaya, and written by Sam Johnson & Stefani Robinson & Paul Simms & Lauren Wells):

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: What We Do in the Shadows | The Portrait – Season 3 Finale Preview | FX (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6B3Ff9Jqqbc)

And in case you haven't heard, Guillen also hosts the After The Shadows after-show, which now has a mess load of episodes online. In the first, Guillen welcomes Kristen Schaal (The Guide) to discuss the season-opener. Following that, Novak and Aida Turturro checked in to discuss their episode & more. From there, production designer Shayne Fox takes viewers behind the scenes of the series. Then, the fivesome's favorite neighbors Anthony Antranik & Marissa Jaret Winokur stopped by. Then on to Doug Jones checked in to discuss The Baron's return before a look behind the make-up and into the talented mind of Paul Jones, the show's Prosthetic Makeup Designer. Then last week, the very talented & very hilarious (and very persuasive) Cree Summer joined the show. This week, costume designer Laura Montgomery stops by to discuss the show's wardrobe and look:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: After the Shadows Ep. 1 – Kristen Schaal | What We Do in the Shadows Season 3 | FX (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=j1zqC2UA5Ko)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: After the Shadows Ep.5 – Doug Jones | What We Do In The Shadows Sn. 3 (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0d7pjdd6f-Y)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: After the Shadows Ep.6 – Prosthetic Makeup Designer | What We Do In The Shadows Sn. 3 (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lga44Hfzp3Q)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: After the Shadows Ep. 7 – Cree Summer | What We Do In The Shadows Sn. 3 (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-qRFmfCFczo)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: After the Shadows Ep. 8: Costumer Designer Laura Montgomery | What We Do In The Shadows Sn. 3 (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8ykeTCd_gKE)

From Guillermo (Guillén)outing himself as a kickass vampire slayer and our vamps' new status as bigwigs within the vampire community to Colin's (Proksch) 100th birthday, wellness cults, Nandor's "eternal life crisis", and a whole ton more, here's a look at the third season's official trailer:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: What We Do in the Shadows | Official Trailer – Season 3 | FX (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-bl2gDoDRbI)

What We Do in the Shadows, based on the feature film by Jemaine Clement and Taika Waititi, documents the nightly exploits of vampire roommates Nandor (Kayvan Novak), Nadja (Natasia Demetriou), Laszlo (Matt Berry) and Colin Robinson (Mark Proksch) as they navigate the modern world of Staten Island with the help of their human familiar, Guillermo (Harvey Guillén).

After the shocking season two finale, we find the housemates in a panic about what to do with Guillermo after discovering that he is a vampire killer. This season, the vampires are elevated to a new level of power and will encounter the vampire from which all vampires have descended, a tempting Siren, gargoyles, werewolf kickball, Atlantic City casinos, wellness cults, ex-girlfriends, gyms and supernatural curiosities galore. Plus, Colin Robinson is turning 100. And Nandor, faced with his own eternal-life crisis, tries to inject his life with more meaning. Will he find love or is he destined to be an immortal bachelor with 37 ex-wives?

Created by Clement and produced by FX Productions, What We Do in the Shadows stars Kayvan Novak as Nandor, Natasia Demetriou as Nadja, Matt Berry as Laszlo, Mark Proksch as Colin Robinson, and Harvey Guillén as Guillermo. Clement, Waititi, and Paul Simms serve as executive producers, alongside Scott Rudin, Garrett Basch, Eli Bush, and Stefani Robinson.