What We Do in the Shadows S04 Finale: Colin Reaches That Awkward Age

So how many of you watched this week's episode of FX's What We Do in the Shadows? And how many of you wanted to punch Nandor (Kayvan Novak) in the face repeatedly over what he did to Guillermo (Harvey Guillén) and Marwa (Parisa Fakhri)? And we have to admit that our hearts broke a little watching Nadja's (Natasia Demetriou) nightclub dreams go up in smoke. But in the following season finale trailer for next week's episode, the focus is on Laszlo (Matt Berry) and Colin (Mark Proksch) as the latter reaches that "awkward age" that apparently won't be remedied by anything less than the two punching the crap out of each other. At least that's how Sean (Anthony Atamanuik) sees it… Guillermo? Not so much…

Now here's a look at the season finale trailer for FX's What We Do in the Shadows S04E10 "Sunrise, Sunset" (directed by Kyle Newacheck and written by Paul Simms)

In the shocking season three finale of "What We Do in the Shadows," Nandor, Guillermo and Nadja left Staten Island to go their separate ways while Laszlo stayed home to care for the creature that clawed its way out of the chest cavity of the deceased Colin Robinson — aka Baby Colin. This season, the vampires return to Staten Island to find their mansion on the verge of total structural collapse — and with no money to repair it. While Nandor's eternal search for love finally yields results, Nadja finally realizes her dream of opening the hottest vampire nightclub in the Tri-State Area. Laszlo struggles with the question of nature versus nurture as he tries raising Baby Colin to be anything other than an energy vampire. And even Guillermo finds himself on a powerful emotional track that touches on his love for his family, and for others. With such terrifying locations as the secret supernatural Night Market, the Jersey Pine Barrens and a wedding altar, and with more strange beasts, surprising guest stars and tap dancing than ever, season four of What We Do in the Shadows continues to make the case for blood and comedy. And this time with just a touch of home renovation.

In the following featurette, Guillen & Novak discuss the four seasons of the "will-they-won't-they" that is "Nandermo":

Created by Jemaine Clement and produced by FX Productions, What We Do in the Shadows stars Kayvan Novak as Nandor, Natasia Demetriou as Nadja, Matt Berry as Laszlo, Mark Proksch as Colin Robinson, and Harvey Guillén as Guillermo. Joining them this season in recurring roles is Anoop Desai (American Idol) as an acquaintance of Nandor's from his ancestral homeland. In addition, SEAL Team star Parisa Fakhri (SEAL Team) has joined the cast as Marwa, one of Nandor's 37 wives from his days as an ancient warrior in the kingdom of Al Quolanudar. Clement, Waititi, and Paul Simms serve as executive producers for What We Do in the Shadows, alongside Scott Rudin, Garrett Basch, Eli Bush, and Stefani Robinson.