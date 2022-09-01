What We Do in the Shadows S04E09: Something Toxic This Way Comes

This week's episode of FX's What We Do in the Shadows, "Freddie" was a big bowl of "WTFs?" and "no ways" that hit us right on the lines-crossed feels. Yet again, the show raises the bar and, yet again, another great episode to add to what has been thus far a wonderfully written season. For once, I think I yelled more at the TV than I laughed at it, it was a bit of a dark episode for a couple of our characters, and my heart breaks for one of them especially.

Today I will leave best for last because I just cannot get over how f*cked up things got from one moment to the other. I still cannot believe it, and to be honest I just cannot even settle on just one: sad? anger? Disbelief? Anyway, first things first: Nadja's (Natasia Demetriou) club has become the place to be if you are a vampire and the place you want to avoid if you are a superstar, as we see what happens to Sofia Coppola. However, it seems Nadja is not quite wearing success well. Apparently, she has been drinking drunken humans, and The Guide (Kristen Schaal) appears to be worried.

Laszlo (Matt Berry) has decided to advocate on behalf of Baby Colin (Mark Proksch) to get better benefits and pay. Of course, Nadja does not agree to this and decides to find herself another child talent while Laszlo and the boy go on a tour to better vampire clubs. News flash: this does not go well for either party. I could not stop howling with laughter at Nadja's judging other kids- I lost it when she called one of them a b*tch. On the touring side, we see Baby Colin has now grown into a young man overnight and cannot be the performing monkey he once was. Not only does he leave the stage thinking everyone hates him, but he has also reached the stage in life where he seems to be a rebel and blames Laszlo for ruining his life. This is just so weird.

Now for the main course: we finally get to meet the person who Guillermo (Harvey Guillen) has been face-timing all this time: Freddie (Al Roberts), his boyfriend who has come to visit him in NY. Guillermo gives him a tour of the house and introduces him to Nandor (Kayvan Novak), who has been charmed by Freddie and wishes the Djinn (Anoop Desai) to turn Marwa (Parisa Fakhri) into a carbon copy of Guillermo's significant other. This was a new step in quite a toxic direction I never saw coming. Starting from the fact he had created Marwa after wishing for so many changes to then turn her into the boy Guillermo is dating, to then let him go after being confronted by Guillermo for being so f*cked up.

At first, I thought it was a petty move after Guillermo kept whispering to Freddie things about Nandor when giving him the tour, but then seeing Nandor's reaction he is just a more extreme version of Sheldon, it seems. Then he thinks it is okay to offer Guillermo a piece of his copy-Freddie, which just took things to another level to then just get rid of him. WTF? Not to mention that when Guillermo goes to visit Freddie, he discovers him dating the copy of himself… It was just a mindf*ck, and my heart just broke for Guillermo so much. It also makes me wonder if this f*cked up Nandor wish is going to come back to bite him. Arrrgh, I am so angry, and I wonder how things will come back from this mess-up heading into the season finale of FX's What We Do in the Shadows.

What We Do in the Shadows Season 4 Episode 9 "Freddie" Review by Alejandra Bodden 9 / 10 This week's episode of FX's What We Do in the Shadows, "Freddie" was a big bowl of "WTFs?" and "no ways" that hit us right on the lines-crossed feels. Yet again, the show raises the bar and, yet again, another great episode to add to what has been thus far a wonderfully written season. For once, I think I yelled more at the TV than I laughed at it, it was a bit of a dark episode for a couple of our characters, and my heart breaks for one of them especially.