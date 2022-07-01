What We Do in the Shadows S04: Nadja in the Club, Bottle Full of Blood

Another day, another teaser for the fourth season of FX's What We Do in the Shadows. With Laszlo (Matt Berry), (now Baby) Colin (Mark Proksch), Nadja (Natasia Demetriou), Guillermo (Harvey Guillén), and Nandor (Kayvan Novak) returning to our screens on July 12, we're shifting the focus back to Nadja's new vampire nightclub with some better looks at the thing that appears to be putting her in a… good mood?! And outside of the club, it looks like Baby Colin is pretty smooth with a sword…

Now here's a look at the newest teaser for the series' fourth season return:

Vampire nightclub? A no-brainer. FX's What We Do in the Shadows returns July 12 on FX. Stream on Hulu. #ShadowsFX pic.twitter.com/dEjJo2Ge06 — What We Do In The Shadows (@theshadowsfx) July 1, 2022 Show Full Tweet

With the series returning on July 12, here's a look at the official trailer for FX's What We Do in the Shadows:

In the shocking season three finale of "What We Do in the Shadows," Nandor, Guillermo and Nadja left Staten Island to go their separate ways while Laszlo stayed home to care for the creature that clawed its way out of the chest cavity of the deceased Colin Robinson — aka Baby Colin. This season, the vampires return to Staten Island to find their mansion on the verge of total structural collapse — and with no money to repair it. While Nandor's eternal search for love finally yields results, Nadja finally realizes her dream of opening the hottest vampire nightclub in the Tri-State Area. Laszlo struggles with the question of nature versus nurture as he tries raising Baby Colin to be anything other than an energy vampire. And even Guillermo finds himself on a powerful emotional track that touches on his love for his family, and for others. With such terrifying locations as the secret supernatural Night Market, the Jersey Pine Barrens and a wedding altar, and with more strange beasts, surprising guest stars and tap dancing than ever, season four of What We Do in the Shadows continues to make the case for blood and comedy. And this time with just a touch of home renovation.

Created by Jemaine Clement and produced by FX Productions, What We Do in the Shadows stars Kayvan Novak as Nandor, Natasia Demetriou as Nadja, Matt Berry as Laszlo, Mark Proksch as Colin Robinson, and Harvey Guillén as Guillermo. Joining them this season in recurring roles is Anoop Desai (American Idol) as an acquaintance of Nandor's from his ancestral homeland. In addition, SEAL Team star Parisa Fakhri (SEAL Team) has joined the cast as Marwa, one of Nandor's 37 wives from his days as an ancient warrior in the kingdom of Al Quolanudar. Clement, Waititi, and Paul Simms serve as executive producers for What We Do in the Shadows, alongside Scott Rudin, Garrett Basch, Eli Bush, and Stefani Robinson.