What We Do in the Shadows S04 Teaser: Guillermo One-Ups Miley Cyrus

You don't think we know what you're doing with What We Do in the Shadows, FX? You lure us in with these "vampire nightclub"-themed teasers showing Laszlo (Matt Berry), (Baby) Colin (Mark Proksch), Nadja (Natasia Demetriou), Guillermo (Harvey Guillén), and Nandor (Kayvan Novak) having a great time to get us to not harass you about an official trailer… at least for a few days. Well-played, FX. Well-played. Because we've been enjoying the hell out of them, including the one released today focusing on Guillermo as he does his best to assist Nandor… and his best Miley Cyrus.

With the series returning on July 12, here's a look at the newest teaser for FX's What We Do in the Shadows:

Now here's a look back at the three previously-released teasers offering viewers their first looks at how the nightclub scene is shaping up… and to be honest? It looks like it's doing them some good. Except we're not quite sure Nandor understands what "clubbing" means in 2022 (but he clearly gets mumble rap):

In the shocking season three finale of "What We Do in the Shadows," Nandor, Guillermo and Nadja left Staten Island to go their separate ways while Laszlo stayed home to care for the creature that clawed its way out of the chest cavity of the deceased Colin Robinson — aka Baby Colin. This season, the vampires return to Staten Island to find their mansion on the verge of total structural collapse — and with no money to repair it. While Nandor's eternal search for love finally yields results, Nadja finally realizes her dream of opening the hottest vampire nightclub in the Tri-State Area. Laszlo struggles with the question of nature versus nurture as he tries raising Baby Colin to be anything other than an energy vampire. And even Guillermo finds himself on a powerful emotional track that touches on his love for his family, and for others. With such terrifying locations as the secret supernatural Night Market, the Jersey Pine Barrens and a wedding altar, and with more strange beasts, surprising guest stars and tap dancing than ever, season four of What We Do in the Shadows continues to make the case for blood and comedy. And this time with just a touch of home renovation.

Created by Jemaine Clement and produced by FX Productions, What We Do in the Shadows stars Kayvan Novak as Nandor, Natasia Demetriou as Nadja, Matt Berry as Laszlo, Mark Proksch as Colin Robinson, and Harvey Guillén as Guillermo. Clement, Waititi, and Paul Simms serve as executive producers for What We Do in the Shadows, alongside Scott Rudin, Garrett Basch, Eli Bush, and Stefani Robinson.