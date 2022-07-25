What We Do in the Shadows S04E04 Promo: Guillermo vs Nandor, Round #2?

Heading into this week's episode of FX's What We Do in the Shadows, a couple of quick observations. First, is it just me, or was Nadja (Natasia Demetriou) born to run a nightclub? She seems… happy? And then we have Laszlo (Matt Berry), who, if he doesn't watch himself, might just end up being a good influence on Baby Colin (Mark Proksch), who got a chance to save the day last week. And when he's not busy helping with Baby Colin, Guillermo (Harvey Guillén) is making sure Nandor (Kayvan Novak) doesn't get tricked by Djinn (Anoop Desai) when Nandor asks for a larger "member." So now that we're all caught up, we have the promo for this week's chapter, "The Night Market." And as you're about to see, it looks like "Guillermo vs. Nandor" is getting a "Round #2."

With FX's What We Do in the Shadows returning this week, here's a look at the promo for S04E04 "The Night Market":

What We Do in the Shadows Season 4 Episode 4 "The Night Market": The vampires take a trip to the secret Night Market, where all the supernatural creatures gather to barter and haggle. Written by William Meny & Paul Simms; directed by Yana Gorskaya.

And here's the "First Look" featurette focused on Season 4 that was released over SDCC weekend:

And in the following clips, we get a look at what life is like for an energy vampire as well as for a human living among vampires. Then, we have a look back at the 7 top in-house quarrels (with Guillermo & Nandor's Season 3 finale fight at the top of our list):

As the series heads into its fourth episode this week, here's a look back at the official trailer for FX's What We Do in the Shadows:

In the shocking season three finale of "What We Do in the Shadows," Nandor, Guillermo and Nadja left Staten Island to go their separate ways while Laszlo stayed home to care for the creature that clawed its way out of the chest cavity of the deceased Colin Robinson — aka Baby Colin. This season, the vampires return to Staten Island to find their mansion on the verge of total structural collapse — and with no money to repair it. While Nandor's eternal search for love finally yields results, Nadja finally realizes her dream of opening the hottest vampire nightclub in the Tri-State Area. Laszlo struggles with the question of nature versus nurture as he tries raising Baby Colin to be anything other than an energy vampire. And even Guillermo finds himself on a powerful emotional track that touches on his love for his family, and for others. With such terrifying locations as the secret supernatural Night Market, the Jersey Pine Barrens and a wedding altar, and with more strange beasts, surprising guest stars and tap dancing than ever, season four of What We Do in the Shadows continues to make the case for blood and comedy. And this time with just a touch of home renovation.

Created by Jemaine Clement and produced by FX Productions, What We Do in the Shadows stars Kayvan Novak as Nandor, Natasia Demetriou as Nadja, Matt Berry as Laszlo, Mark Proksch as Colin Robinson, and Harvey Guillén as Guillermo. Joining them this season in recurring roles is Anoop Desai (American Idol) as an acquaintance of Nandor's from his ancestral homeland. In addition, SEAL Team star Parisa Fakhri (SEAL Team) has joined the cast as Marwa, one of Nandor's 37 wives from his days as an ancient warrior in the kingdom of Al Quolanudar. Clement, Waititi, and Paul Simms serve as executive producers for What We Do in the Shadows, alongside Scott Rudin, Garrett Basch, Eli Bush, and Stefani Robinson.