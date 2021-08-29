What We Do in the Shadows Season 3 Preview: Nandor, King of Flirting

When we last checked in with Nandor (Kayvan Novak), Nadja (Natasia Demetriou), Laszlo (Matt Berry), Colin (Mark Proksch), and familiar/vampire killer Guillermo (Harvey Guillén), Kristen Schaal's The Guide had introduced our fivesome to the Cloak of Duplication- one of the perks of being the news heads of the Vampire Council. And without missing a non-heartbeat, Nandor found an important use for it. Improving his love life. In the following teaser for FX's What We Do in the Shadows, viewers get a chance to see Nandor in action as he attempts 2021 flirting with his gym's manager- the apple of his cold, dead eye.

So for a better look at what a smitten Nandor is like in an age when just ordering a woman onto your horse no longer constitutes "dating," check out this teaser for FX's What We Do in the Shadows (returning on September 2):

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: What We Do in the Shadows | Dating – Season 3 Preview | FX (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8-GviZhct8A)

What We Do in the Shadows Season 3 Episode 1 "The Prisoner": Guillermo's fate hangs in the balance as the vampires receive a promotion. Written by Paul Simms; Directed by Kyle Newacheck. What We Do in the Shadows Season 3 Episode 2 "The Cloak of Duplication": A forbidden artifact is used to help Nandor court a health club employee. Written by Sam Johnson & Chris Marcil; Directed by Yana Gorskaya.

Of course, it's tough to feel too much for Nandor considering his painful lack of good judgment. Need proof? Here's a look at his wingman-slash-Cyrano de Bergerac Laszlo in action on his behalf. And doing about as well as one would expect:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: What We Do in the Shadows | Cloak – Season 3 Preview | FX (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Z2PNSSguFSY)

From Guillermo outing himself as a kickass vampire slayer and our vamps' new status as bigwigs within the vampire community to Colin's 100th birthday, wellness cults, Nandor's "eternal life crisis", and a whole ton more, here's a look at the third season's official trailer:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: What We Do in the Shadows | Official Trailer – Season 3 | FX (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-bl2gDoDRbI)

What We Do in the Shadows, based on the feature film by Jemaine Clement and Taika Waititi, documents the nightly exploits of vampire roommates Nandor (Kayvan Novak), Nadja (Natasia Demetriou), Laszlo (Matt Berry) and Colin Robinson (Mark Proksch) as they navigate the modern world of Staten Island with the help of their human familiar, Guillermo (Harvey Guillén).

After the shocking season two finale, we find the housemates in a panic about what to do with Guillermo after discovering that he is a vampire killer. This season, the vampires are elevated to a new level of power and will encounter the vampire from which all vampires have descended, a tempting Siren, gargoyles, werewolf kickball, Atlantic City casinos, wellness cults, ex-girlfriends, gyms and supernatural curiosities galore. Plus, Colin Robinson is turning 100. And Nandor, faced with his own eternal-life crisis, tries to inject his life with more meaning. Will he find love or is he destined to be an immortal bachelor with 37 ex-wives?

Created by Clement and produced by FX Productions, What We Do in the Shadows stars Kayvan Novak as Nandor, Natasia Demetriou as Nadja, Matt Berry as Laszlo, Mark Proksch as Colin Robinson, and Harvey Guillén as Guillermo. Clement, Waititi, and Paul Simms serve as executive producers, alongside Scott Rudin, Garrett Basch, Eli Bush, and Stefani Robinson.

