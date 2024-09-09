Posted in: FX, Hulu, TV | Tagged: fx, hulu, what we do in the shadows

What We Do in the Shadows Showrunner on Nandor/Guillermo "Boundaries"

What We Do in the Shadows Showrunner/EP Paul Simms on Guillermo and Nandor setting "boundaries," the vampires "helping" Gizmo, and more.

When we last checked in on how things were looking with the time we have left with Laszlo (Matt Berry), Nadja (Natasia Demetriou), Colin (Mark Proksch), Guillermo (Harvey Guillén), Nandor (Kayvan Novak), The Guide (Kristen Schaal), and their friends (and enemies), we were getting some very interesting intel on the sixth and final season of FX's What We Do in the Shadows. With the series set to return on October 21st, Showrunner/EP Paul Simms is sharing even more pieces of the puzzle. Having moved out of the Staten Island mansion after turning down the opportunity to be a vampire, Simms notes that Guillermo and Nandor "have established some boundaries. He realizes that now he's got to go out in the real world and start his own life."

That new life includes a new job – another aspect of Guillermo's new life that has the vampires concerned. "The vampires are so concerned about his ability to function in the real world that they follow him to his job to quote-unquote 'help him out,'" Simms added during an interview with TV Line – which can only end well, we're quite sure. Admitting that originally, "we had no idea how we were going to end" the long-running show, Simms shared that "I'm really happy with the ending… We didn't want to get too bogged down in trying to tie up every loose end or get too sentimental about it. We just wanted to make another super funny season and have the ending proceed logically from that, and I think we've done it."

What We Do in the Shadows Final Season: New Vamp, Doc Crew Involved

Heading into the show's San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) 2024 panel, Simms offered some very intriguing intel on what's to come – including Guillermo starting a new life and Colin looking to help Laszlo build a new familiar/best friend. During the SDCC 2024, Berry, Proksch, Schaal, Novak (via Zoom), Simms, and director Kyle Newacheck were on hand to screen the first episode of the final season and tease what's still to come. The three big takeaways? We're introduced to our vamps' original roommate, Jerry (Michael Patrick O'Brien) – and let's just say that his reawakening (they forgot to wake him since 1976) has an impact on the house's dynamic. In addition, we learn where Guillermo's living now and what he's been up to. Finally – and especially interesting – the vampires begin calling into question the whole documentary thing.

Speaking of the documentary crew, Newacheck noted that the story of our usually unseen supporting cast "does get opened up towards the later end of the season in a very meta way that was fun to make." In fact, the director even had a chance to get in on the action. "I will say that I did get to play a director in the show at a certain point while I was directing the show, which was the most meta thing I've ever been a part of. So stay tuned, y'all. It's gonna get wild and weird," Newacheck added.

As an added bonus, you may have noticed at the opening that we mentioned Novak checked in via Zoom – but that wasn't quite right. Novak checked in as Nandor – and had a pretty graphic response when asked if Guillermo was going to come to terms with his feelings for Nandor. "I have to keep my voice down because Guillermo is in the next room, jacking off into his pillow," Nandor shared, saying to someone off camera who was supposed to be Guillermo, "What? No, I wasn't talking about you. Shut the fuck up!" Here's a brief clip of Nocak from today's panel:

Kayvan Novak is doing the #ComicCon panel for "What We Do in the Shadows" remotely via Zoom — and in character as Nandor the Relentless. #SDCC pic.twitter.com/LXFKUIFemC — Variety (@Variety) July 25, 2024 Show Full Tweet

