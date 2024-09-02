Posted in: ABC, TV | Tagged: vanna white, Wheel of Fortune

Wheel of Fortune Host Vanna White Had Ryan Seacrest/Chemistry Concerns

Wheel of Fortune host Vanna White shared that she "was very scared" initially about her and new host Ryan Seacret having the right chemistry.

It's been a little more than a month since we last checked in with how things were looking for Ryan Seacrest – who will be joined by Vanna White this fall for Season 42 of Wheel of Fortune, taking over for long-running host Pat Sajak. Since that time, we've seen promos online and social media posts showing how the work has already gotten underway, and now we're getting a chance to hear from White regarding her feelings about teaming up with a new co-host after so long. Speaking with Luke Burbank from CBS Sunday Morning, she opened up about an early concern she had about the two having smooth enough chemistry to make the game show work for viewers.

"I've known Ryan for probably 20 years, but in the past couple of months, we've done some traveling together for the show, and we got to know each other a little better, too, so I think our chemistry is good," White shared with Burbank regarding how the time went that White and Seacrest spent together getting ready for the series. Despite knowing Seacrest for so long, White was asked if she had any apprehensions about the two of them being able to gel for the show. "That's so true," White responded. "I had no idea what to expect when I'm used to one person for so long. I was very scared, but he's doing a great job."

Back in July, Seacrest took to Instagram to share a video look at his actual first day of work – and based on the end of the clip, it looked like he had some serious homework to get done before the wheel started spinnin'… Our biggest surprises from the clip? The wheel actually looked bigger in Seacrest's video than it does on the show – and so did the studio. We also dig the "Hall of Fame/museum" dedicated to the long-running game show – a nice mix of cool and cheesy in all the right ways. "A glimpse of my first day at [Wheel of Fortune], and I'm still spinning with excitement!" Seacrest wrote as the caption to his Instagram post, including a video diary of how his first day went:

"Pat, congratulations on an incredible run with 'Wheel of Fortune'! Your dedication, charm, and wit have made the show a beloved part of American television for decades. Your partnership with Vanna [White] has been nothing short of iconic, and together, you've created countless wonderful memories for viewers," Seacrest wrote as the caption to his Instagram post from June, including an image of himself posing with Sajak and White. "You've set the standard for hosts everywhere, and this marks the end of an era. Best wishes for all your future endeavors!"

