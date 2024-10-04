Posted in: Amazon Studios, TV | Tagged: freevee, Who's The Boss?

Who's the Boss? Danza, Milano-Starring Sequel Not Moving Forward

Freevee isn't moving forward with Mike Royce & Brigitte Muñoz-Liebowitz's Tony Danza and Alyssa Milano-starring Who's the Boss? sequel series.

It's been a long and winding road for writers and EPs Mike Royce and Brigitte Muñoz-Liebowitz's (OneDay at a Time) Tony Danza and Alyssa Milano-starring Who's the Boss? sequel series. First announced back in August 2020, the project would officially find a home on Freevee in June 2022. Asked about the status of the project near the end of her interview with ABC's The View in November 2022, Milano revealed that a script had been submitted for series consideration and that things were in a wait-and-see mode. "Okay, I'm dropping this news here first," Milano shared. "We actually submitted a script last week to [Amazon's] FreeVee, which is the network that picked up, and we're waiting to hear if we're greenlit to go to series. So, we are very close," Milano added. "I'm very excited about the potential for the sequel. I'll keep you posted."

Unfortunately, the news came down earlier today – and it wasn't good. The Hollywood Reporter is reporting that the sequel series would not be moving forward. With the late Norman Lear originally expected to executive-produce and stemming from Sony Pictures Television, the series was set 30 years after the events of the original series, with the sequel returning the focus on former Major League Baseball player/retired housekeeper Tony Micelli (Danza) and his daughter Samantha (Milano), who's now a single mother and living in the family house

Running for eight seasons (196 episodes, spanning 1984-1992), the ABC sitcom would draw 30M+ viewers at the height of its popularity and would go on to earn 10 Emmy Awards. Though not active on the creative side of the series, Who's the Boss is a part of the television icon's vast content library via his Embassy Communications banner (now owned by Sony Pictures TV). Lear and Brent Miller (ACT III Productions) were set to executive-produce the project, with Danza, Milano, Royce, Muñoz-Liebowitz, and Dan Farah (Farah Films) also set to executive-produce. For Muñoz-Liebowitz, the sequel series was part of her overall deal with Sony Pictures TV. Original cast members Judith Light (Angela) and Danny Pintauro (Jonathan) supported the move and there was talk at the time of original cast members being approached to appear. Unfortunately, beloved actor and castmate Katherine Helmond (Soap), aka Mona, passed away on February 23, 2019.

