Posted in: Amazon Studios, TV | Tagged: Judith Light, Who's The Boss?

Who's The Boss? Judith Light "Would Be Delighted" About Sequel Series

Judith Light (Before) shared that she "would be delighted" to be involved in a Who's The Boss? sequel series but scheduling could be an issue.

A little more than four years after plans were originally announced, the bad news came down last month. That's when we learned that writers and EPs Mike Royce and Brigitte Muñoz-Liebowitz's (OneDay at a Time) Tony Danza and Alyssa Milano-starring Who's the Boss? sequel series wouldn't be moving forward. With the late Norman Lear originally expected to executive-produce and stemming from Sony Pictures Television, the series was set 30 years after the events of the original series, with the sequel returning the focus on former Major League Baseball player/retired housekeeper Tony Micelli (Danza) and his daughter Samantha (Milano), who's now a single mother and living in the family house.

While it remains to be seen if the project will seek a new home or will be creatively retooled, one person who is still open to the idea of returning is Judith Light (Before, Julia), who portrayed Angela Bower in the hit sitcom. "I would be delighted," Light shared during an interview with Variety – but it sounds like scheduling could be a problem. "But in terms of where I am and the workload that I have right now, I don't know what my availability would be. When I started my career, I said I'd never do a soap opera, and I'd never do a sitcom. Well, I did both those things. Then I said I would never marry an actor. And I did just that. So, I learned to never say never," Light added.

Who's The Boss? Sequel Series Timeline

First announced back in August 2020, the project would officially find a home on Amazon's Freevee in June 2022. Asked about the status of the project near the end of her interview with ABC's The View in November 2022, Milano revealed that a script had been submitted for series consideration and that things were in a wait-and-see mode. "Okay, I'm dropping this news here first," Milano shared. "We actually submitted a script last week to [Amazon's] FreeVee, which is the network that picked up, and we're waiting to hear if we're greenlit to go to series. So, we are very close," Milano added. "I'm very excited about the potential for the sequel. I'll keep you posted."

Running for eight seasons (196 episodes, spanning 1984-1992), the ABC sitcom would draw 30M+ viewers at the height of its popularity and would go on to earn 10 Emmy Awards. Though not active on the creative side of the series, Who's the Boss is a part of the television icon's vast content library via his Embassy Communications banner (now owned by Sony Pictures TV). Lear and Brent Miller (ACT III Productions) were set to executive-produce the project, with Danza, Milano, Royce, Muñoz-Liebowitz, and Dan Farah (Farah Films) also set to executive-produce.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!