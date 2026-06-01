Posted in: Sports, streaming, TV | Tagged: puppy bowl, World Cup, world pup

Puppy Bowl Producers Offering Canine Competition with World Cup Theme

On June 10th, "Puppy Bowl" producers Bright Spot Content and LG Channels are teaming up for World Pup, a World Cup-themed canine competition.

Article Summary World Pup brings a World Cup-themed puppy tournament to LG Channels on June 10, with 48 rescue dogs repping eight teams.

The four-part event plays out as a bracket-style championship, all building toward the LG Channels World Pup Trophy.

Jimmy Conrad serves as the official Rufferee, while Chili, Lumi, and AirCorg add commentary, chaos, and predictions.

Beyond the World Cup fun, every puppy is adoptable, with 12 shelters and rescues featured to help them find homes.

The producers of the ratings smash "Puppy Bowl" are bringing more canine competition to our screens this month – this time, with a theme fit for a summer filled with soccer and World Cup madness. Earlier today, we were treated to a teaser, key art, and details on LG Channels and Bright Spot Content's World Pup – set to hit LG TVs and LGChannels.com on June 10th. The four-part event follows 48 rescue puppies representing eight national teams as they battle it out in a bracket-style championship for the coveted LG Channels World Pup Trophy. Attempting to keep both the action and the puppies under control is U.S. World Cup veteran and CBS Sports host Jimmy Conrad, serving as the tournament's official "Rufferee." Throughout the tournament, audiences will witness dramatic puppy face-offs and unexpected upsets from the athletes themselves, while fan-favorite dog influencers Chili and Lumi deliver commentary and plenty of scene-stealing moments. AirCorg also makes a special appearance, delivering the tournament's final prediction – and there's also a very worthy cause fueling the event.

Behind the cuteness and competition is a larger mission: every puppy featured in LG Channels World Pup is adoptable. LG Channels partnered with 12 shelters and rescue organizations across the country to spotlight rescue animals in need of forever homes and shine a light on the organizations dedicated to caring for them every day. Here's the list of participating shelters:

Brandywine Valley SPCA – West Chester, PA (Philadelphia area)

Buddy's Second Chance Rescue – Buffalo, NY

Connecticut Humane Society – Newington, CT

Florida Little Dog Rescue – St. Cloud, FL

Green Dogs Unleashed – Troy, VA (Charlottesville/Richmond area)

Hearts & Bones Rescue – Dallas, TX

Louie's Legacy – New York, NY

Lucky Dog Refuge – Stamford, CT

Nickel City Canine – Lancaster, NY (Buffalo area)

Phoenix Animal Rescue – Chester Springs, PA

Providence Animal Center – Media, PA (Philadelphia area)

The Sato Project – New York, NY / Puerto Rico

"LG Channels World Pup combines the excitement of global soccer competition with the heartwarming mission of supporting rescue animals and the shelters that care for them," shared Matthew Durgin, Vice President, North America Content & Services. "At LG Channels, we're always looking for ways to celebrate big events that bring people together and create entertaining programming with real impact. This initiative is a meaningful and fun way to do just that while also embodying LG's Life's Good philosophy."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!