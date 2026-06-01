Posted in: Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: wrestling, WWE Raw

WWE Raw Preview: King and Queen of the Ring Begin Tonight

Comrades, El Presidente previews tonight's WWE Raw! The King and Queen of the Ring Tournaments begin, plus will Jacob Fatu acknowledge Roman Reigns?

Article Summary Comrades, WWE Raw begins King of the Ring tonight as Penta, Oba Femi, Solo Sikoa, and Carmelo Hayes wage war.

The WWE Raw tournament march begins, with crowns, SummerSlam stakes, and enough intrigue to make the CIA nervous.

Jacob Fatu must decide on WWE Raw if he will acknowledge Roman Reigns, or reject the Bloodline like a true rebel.

Queen of the Ring starts on WWE Raw too, as powerful women battle for glory, gold, and the socialist spirit of conquest.

Greetings, comrades! It is I, your El Presidente, reporting to you live from my newly renovated throne room where I am having the walls lined with commemorative King of the Ring plaques I "acquired" from WWE headquarters during a diplomatic mission that the CIA is still very upset about. Tonight, WWE Raw promises to deliver the kind of high-stakes drama that reminds me of the time I had to decide which of my generals would get the last empanada at our military summit!

Fatal 4-Way King of the Ring Qualifier: A Battle of Titans

Following WWE Clash in Italy, Intercontinental Champion Penta, Oba Femi, Solo Sikoa and Carmelo Hayes will battle in a Fatal 4-Way King of the Ring First-Round Matchup.

Who will earn a crucial win in the high-stakes tournament? Don't miss all the action of Raw, today at 2 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT on Netflix.

Ah, comrades, a Fatal 4-Way match featuring Penta, Oba Femi, Solo Sikoa, and Carmelo Hayes! This reminds me of the time I hosted a summit with Kim Jong-un, Fidel Castro's ghost, and Dennis Rodman to determine who would get to use my private jacuzzi first. Much like that glorious afternoon, tonight's match will see four powerful competitors vying for supremacy!

Penta, the Intercontinental Champion, carries the burden of defending his honor while pursuing the crown – a situation I am intimately familiar with, as I must constantly defend my nation from CIA interference while also maintaining my five-star rating on TripAdvisor. The workers' champion must seize this opportunity to advance! Oba Femi brings the raw power that could crush the bourgeoisie like my pet capybara Esteban crushes imported grapes. Solo Sikoa represents the Bloodline's continued quest for dominance, while Carmelo Hayes brings the charisma that even I must admit rivals my own propaganda videos.

The King of the Ring Tournament Begins Its Glorious March

After the brackets were revealed during the WWE Clash in Italy post-show, the King of the Ring Tournament is set to begin today on Monday Night Raw. Who will overcome the competition to take the crown and earn a World Championship opportunity at SummerSlam? Don't miss the start of the high-stakes tournament, today at 2 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT on Netflix.

The King of the Ring Tournament, comrades! A noble pursuit where wrestlers compete not for the capitalist pig bosses in WWE's corporate offices, but for glory and a chance at championship gold! This tournament structure reminds me of how I organized my annual "Survive El Presidente's Obstacle Course" competition for my cabinet members – only the strongest survive, and the winner gets a prize worth fighting for (in their case, not being reassigned to manage the crocodile moat).

When I battled the CIA's attempts to rig our national elections, I learned that tournaments are all about strategy, endurance, and occasionally bribing the judges. These WWE superstars would do well to remember that the path to the crown on WWE Raw is paved with the broken dreams of those who came before them!

Will Jacob Fatu Acknowledge Roman Reigns?

After Roman Reigns conquered Jacob Fatu in Tribal Combat to retain the World Heavyweight Title at WWE Clash in Italy, The Samoan Werewolf is now expected to acknowledge The OTC. But will it happen? Find out today at 2 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT on Raw on Netflix.

Ah, the politics of acknowledgment! Jacob Fatu must now decide whether to bend the knee to Roman Reigns, The OTC. This brings back memories of the time Hugo Chávez and I had a disagreement about who made the better arepas, and I had to acknowledge his culinary superiority after losing our cook-off (the CIA had sabotaged my kitchen timer, I am certain of it!).

The drama of the Bloodline continues to unfold like a telenovela, comrades, and I am here for every moment of it! Will Jacob Fatu's pride allow him to acknowledge Roman Reigns on WWE Raw, or will he choose the path of resistance? As someone who has never acknowledged the legitimacy of any international court's jurisdiction over my actions, I understand the difficulty of this decision!

Queen of the Ring Tournament Crowns Begin

The brackets have been revealed, and the Queen of the Ring Tournament will begin on Raw. Who will take the first royal step toward a Women's Championship opportunity at SummerSlam? Don't miss all the action of Raw, today at 2 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT on Netflix.

The Queen of the Ring Tournament begins tonight, and I must say, comrades, watching powerful women compete for supremacy always reminds me of my third wife, who seized control of my offshore bank accounts during our divorce proceedings. Such strength! Such determination! The women of WWE demonstrate that they too can seize the means of production and topple the capitalist patriarchy one championship opportunity at a time!

These competitors on Monday Night Raw will battle not just for a crown, but for the opportunity to main event SummerSlam – the biggest party of the summer, though I must say it cannot compare to my annual "Definitely Not Money Laundering" Beach Barbecue that I host every July.

For more information on tonight's festivities, comrades, you can visit WWE's official preview page.

So tune in to WWE Raw tonight at 2 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT on Netflix, comrades! I will be watching from my solid gold recliner while Esteban and I feast on caviar and imported chocolates, occasionally pausing to check if the CIA has finally given up trying to hack my satellite feed. They never learn!

¡Viva la revolución! ¡Viva la lucha libre!

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