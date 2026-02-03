Posted in: ABC, Hulu, TV | Tagged: Will Trent

Will Trent: Enjoy This S04E05 "Nice to Meet You, Malcolm" Preview

It's animal-masked thieves, a dead matchmaker, and more on tonight's episode of ABC's Will Trent, S04E05: "Nice to Meet You, Malcolm."

Article Summary Will Trent S04E05 features animal-masked thieves and a dead matchmaking mogul in a high-stakes case.

Angie and Ormewood chase down multimillion-dollar heists while Will and Faith hunt a killer.

A mysterious man enters Faith's life, hinting at secrets and new developments for the team.

Catch previews, trailers, and series updates for ABC’s fast-paced crime drama tonight.

Animal-masked thieves, a dead matchmaker, and a mysterious stranger make for a bizarrely fascinating combination heading into tonight's episode of ABC and Showrunners Liz Heldens & Daniel Thomsen's Ramón Rodríguez-starring hit series Will Trent. Along with an official overview for S04E05: "Nice to Meet You, Malcolm," we have a promo trailer, image gallery, a sneak peek, and some cool extras – here's a look:

Will Trent Season 4 Episode 5: "Nice to Meet You, Malcolm" Preview

Will Trent Season 4 Episode 5: "Nice to Meet You, Malcolm" – As Angie and Ormewood track animal-masked thieves across a string of multimillion-dollar heists, Will and Faith investigate the murder of a high-end matchmaking mogul. Meanwhile, Faith meets a mysterious man who is more than he seems.

Over the summer, we learned that Kevin Daniels (Det. Franklin Wilks) had been promoted to series regular, beginning with the upcoming season. Over the course of the show's three-season run, the Atlanta police detective has served as Angie's (Erika Christensen) AA sponsor and a reliable presence within the team. Personally, it's a good call, and it will be interesting to see him be able to take a more on-screen, hands-on approach to the cases. With the series set to return on Jan. 6th, here's a look at the musical number/teaser that was released last month:

Based on Karin Slaughter's New York Times bestselling "Will Trent" series, Special Agent Will Trent of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) was abandoned at birth and endured a harsh coming-of-age in Atlanta's overwhelmed foster care system. Now, Will uses his unique point of view in the pursuit of justice and has the highest clearance rate in the GBI. The ABC series stars Ramón Rodríguez as Will Trent, Erika Christensen as Angie Polaski, Iantha Richardson as Faith Mitchell, Jake McLaughlin as Michael Ormewood, with Sonja Sohn as Amanda Wagner, and Gina Rodriguez as Marion Alba. Executive producers are Liz Heldens, Daniel Thomsen, Karin Slaughter, Oly Obst, Howard Deutch, Ellen Marie Blum, and Ramón Rodriguez. Heldens and Thomsen also serve as showrunners.

