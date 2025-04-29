Posted in: ABC, Hulu, TV | Tagged: Will Trent

Will Trent Season 3: Check Out Our S03E16: "Push, Jump, Fall" Preview

Here's our preview of ABC and Showrunners Liz Heldens & Daniel Thomsen's Ramón Rodríguez-starring Will Trent S03E16: "Push, Jump, Fall," which gets underway at 9 pm ET tonight (one hour later).

In case you haven't heard, tonight's episode of ABC and Showrunners Liz Heldens & Daniel Thomsen's Ramón Rodríguez-starring Will Trent has been pushed back an hour – kicking off at 9 pm ET. Thankfully, we could share that reminder alongside our preview of tonight's episode, S03E16: "Push, Jump, Fall." This week finds Will (Rodríguez) and Faith (Iantha Richardson) taking on a drug ring to clear an innocent woman's name; Angie (Erika Christensen) and Ormewood (Jake McLaughlin) each find themselves confronting personal crises. Here's a look at the official overview, image gallery, episode trailer, and sneak peek for tonight's chapter, followed by a look ahead to May 6th's S03E17: "Why Hello, Sheriff."

Will Trent Season 3 Episodes 16 & 17 Previews

Will Trent Season 3 Episode 16: "Push, Jump, Fall" – Will (Ramón Rodríguez) and Faith (Iantha Richardson) fight to clear an innocent woman's name while uncovering a deadly drug ring. Meanwhile, Angie (Erika Christensen) spirals after a traumatic event, and Ormewood (Jake McLaughlin) grapples with his diagnosis, unsure of how much to share with those closest to him.

Will Trent Season 3 Episode 17: "Why Hello, Sheriff" – While investigating a murder in a rural town and clashing with the local sheriff, Will (Ramón Rodríguez) uncovers surprising truths about his past. Meanwhile, Angie (Erika Christensen) makes an unexpected discovery, and Ormewood (Jake McLaughlin) continues to struggle with his diagnosis.

Based on Karin Slaughter's New York Times bestselling "Will Trent" series, Special Agent Will Trent of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) was abandoned at birth and endured a harsh coming-of-age in Atlanta's overwhelmed foster care system. Now, Will uses his unique point of view in the pursuit of justice and has the highest clearance rate in the GBI. The ABC series stars Ramón Rodríguez as Will Trent, Erika Christensen as Angie Polaski, Iantha Richardson as Faith Mitchell, Jake McLaughlin as Michael Ormewood, with Sonja Sohn as Amanda Wagner, and Gina Rodriguez as Marion Alba. Executive producers are Liz Heldens, Daniel Thomsen, Karin Slaughter, Oly Obst, Howard Deutch, Ellen Marie Blum, and Ramón Rodriguez. Heldens and Thomsen also serve as showrunners.

