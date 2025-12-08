Posted in: Anime, Crunchyroll, TV | Tagged: Wistoria: Wand and Sword

Wistoria: Wand & Sword Season 2 Rekindles Its Magic with New Visuals

Wistoria: Wand & Sword Season 2 premieres in April 2026 on Crunchyroll, and Bandai Namco has released a new poster graphic and trailer.

Hit fantasy anime Wistoria: Wand & Sword Season 2 premieres worldwide in April 2026, featuring Kohei Amasaki, Akira Sekine, and other cast members reprising their roles. There are already thirteen volumes of the manga in print. Based on the manga by Fujino Ōmori, author of Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon?, Wistoria: Wand & Sword Season 2 introduces Tatsuya Yoshihara, director of the critically acclaimed film Chainsaw Man – The Reze Arc—as chief director, elevating the series with his acclaimed approach to spellbinding battle animation. The story follows Will, a young boy who challenges a magic-dominated world armed with nothing but a single sword. Bandai Namco Filmworks unveiled a magical new visual and promotional video for the highly anticipated second season.

The Wistoria: Wand & Sword Season 2 PV features the protagonist Will and his familiar school friends. As monsters wreak havoc across the city, what new enemies await Will, a boy without magic? The new visual depicts Will standing before the Tower, clad in a faintly wistful expression. The tagline, "I will always stay by your side—" raises the question: Who is this message meant for? Please look forward to discovering the answer.

Wistoria: Wand & Sword Season 2 Season 2 Staff

Original Creator: Fujino Omori

Manga: Toshi Aoi

Chief Director: Tatsuya Yoshihara

Director: Hideaki Nakano

Character Design & Chief Animation Director: Sayaka Ono

Music: Yuki Hayashi

Animation Production: BN Pictures×Actas

Season 2 Cast

Will Serfort: Kohei Amasaki

Elfaria Alvis Serfort: Akira Sekina

Colette Loire: Satomi Amano

Zion Alster: Masaaki Mizunaka

Julius Rainberg: Tetsuya Kakihara

Liana Owenzaus: Lynn

Ignor Lindor: Kengo Kawanishi

Workner Norgram: Tomokazu Seki

Edward Serfence: Koji Yusa

Cariot Instia Wiseman: Jun Fukuyama

Zeo Thorzeus Reinbolt: Makoto Furukawa

Elnor Ljos Alf: Sora Amamiya

Aron Masterias Old King: Hochu Otsuka

Finn: Mutsumi Tamura

Wistoria: Wand & Sword streams on Crunchyroll.

