Wistoria: Wand & Sword Season 2 Rekindles Its Magic with New Visuals
Wistoria: Wand & Sword Season 2 premieres in April 2026 on Crunchyroll, and Bandai Namco has released a new poster graphic and trailer.
Hit fantasy anime Wistoria: Wand & Sword Season 2 premieres worldwide in April 2026, featuring Kohei Amasaki, Akira Sekine, and other cast members reprising their roles. There are already thirteen volumes of the manga in print. Based on the manga by Fujino Ōmori, author of Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon?, Wistoria: Wand & Sword Season 2 introduces Tatsuya Yoshihara, director of the critically acclaimed film Chainsaw Man – The Reze Arc—as chief director, elevating the series with his acclaimed approach to spellbinding battle animation. The story follows Will, a young boy who challenges a magic-dominated world armed with nothing but a single sword. Bandai Namco Filmworks unveiled a magical new visual and promotional video for the highly anticipated second season.
The Wistoria: Wand & Sword Season 2 PV features the protagonist Will and his familiar school friends. As monsters wreak havoc across the city, what new enemies await Will, a boy without magic? The new visual depicts Will standing before the Tower, clad in a faintly wistful expression. The tagline, "I will always stay by your side—" raises the question: Who is this message meant for? Please look forward to discovering the answer.
Wistoria: Wand & Sword Season 2 Season 2 Staff
Original Creator: Fujino Omori
Manga: Toshi Aoi
Chief Director: Tatsuya Yoshihara
Director: Hideaki Nakano
Character Design & Chief Animation Director: Sayaka Ono
Music: Yuki Hayashi
Animation Production: BN Pictures×Actas
Season 2 Cast
Will Serfort: Kohei Amasaki
Elfaria Alvis Serfort: Akira Sekina
Colette Loire: Satomi Amano
Zion Alster: Masaaki Mizunaka
Julius Rainberg: Tetsuya Kakihara
Liana Owenzaus: Lynn
Ignor Lindor: Kengo Kawanishi
Workner Norgram: Tomokazu Seki
Edward Serfence: Koji Yusa
Cariot Instia Wiseman: Jun Fukuyama
Zeo Thorzeus Reinbolt: Makoto Furukawa
Elnor Ljos Alf: Sora Amamiya
Aron Masterias Old King: Hochu Otsuka
Finn: Mutsumi Tamura
Wistoria: Wand & Sword streams on Crunchyroll.