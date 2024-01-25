Posted in: Paramount+, streaming, TV | Tagged: Jeff Davis, paramount, sarah michelle gellar, wolf pack

Wolf Pack Not Returning for Season 2; Author Edo Van Belkom Responds

Paramount+, Jeff Davis & Sarah Michelle Gellar's Wolf Pack won't be returning for Season 2; author Edo Van Belkom responded to the news.

Despite rumblings that work on the second season was already underway, reports are that Paramount+, writer & executive producer Jeff Davis (Teen Wolf) & series star & executive producer Sarah Michelle Gellar's Wolf Pack won't be returning for a second season. "Well, after just about a full year of uncertainty, the hammer finally fell today in Hollywood, and news came out that 'Wolf Pack' has been officially cancelled," shared author Edo Van Belkom, whose novels served as the foundation for the series. "Disappointing, of course, especially since all signs pointed to there being a season two. But, while the show was a success, the WGA strike, followed by the SAG strike, did the series no favors." Reports are that the production delays resulting from the strikes would've pushed the second season to 2025 – additional costs that Paramount wasn't looking to take on.

Here's a look at the first of Van Belkom's several tweets confirming that the series wouldn't be returning, the reasoning behind it, and more – followed by the full text of the message:

Well, after just about a full year of uncertainty, the hammer finally fell today in Hollywood and news came out that Wolf Pack has been officially cancelled. pic.twitter.com/kP8pqNUbn2 — Edo van Belkom (@EdovanBelkom) January 24, 2024 Show Full Tweet

Well, after just about a full year of uncertainty, the hammer finally fell today in Hollywood and news came out that Wolf Pack has been officially cancelled.

Disappointing, of course, especially since all signs pointed to there being a season two. But, while the show was a success, the WGA strike, followed by the SAG strike did the series no favors.

I'm sad myself, season two was going to see me have a cameo and another set visit, but I was just having fun and playing in Hollywood for a bit. I feel more for the young actors and others who felt this was going to be their big break.

The business is changing they said and can't compete with Netflix especially in this genre. I hope you know how amazing it was to have you on set and that you felt pride in seeing your ideas come to life on screen. Thank you for writing the words to inspire them.

I'm so sorry Edo. They called me today and canceled the show. It was an absolute pleasure to meet you and adapt your words for the screen. I wish they had given the show another chance.

I must thank Jeff Davis, a true gentleman, who respected what I had written and treated me very well this past year. And his words to me is where I'll leave this for now.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!