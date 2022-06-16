Wonder Man: Cretton, Guest Developing Disney+ Live-Action Series

What's that you said? You wish Marvel Studios & Disney+ would create a streaming series for every character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU)? Well, The Hollywood Reporter is reporting exclusively on another step the studio and streaming are taking to make that happen. Filmmaker Destin Daniel Cretton (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings) and writer-producer Andrew Guest (Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Community) are apparently teaming up for a live-action take on the longtime Marvel character Wonder Man. Guest will serve as head writer, with Cretton executive producing & possibly directing an episode or more as part of his overall deal with Marvel Studios. And while the development of the project is still in its early stages, THR writes that "if things crackle, cameras could be rolling in 2023."

Created by writer Stan Lee and artists Don Heck & Jack Kirby, Wonder Man aka Simon Williams first appeared in The Avengers #9, in October 1964. Originally a supervillain who targeted The Avengers, Wonder Man would end up not just becoming a hero but joining the team he had previously fought. Over the decades, Wonder Man would become a fan-favorite Avengers, in large part for two reasons (though there are many). First, he served as a founding member of the West Coast Avengers, appearing in the four-issue miniseries in 1984 and then as a continuing character over the course of the comic's 102-issue run. But the other reason might also turn into something fans will want to see in the live-action series. To say that readers took to the dynamic between Wonder Man and his fellow Avenger, the Beast aka Dr. Henry "Hank" McCoy, would be a serious understatement. Whether tag-teaming the local nightlife or being each other's best bros, it was a combination that worked (and a combination we're sure viewers will want to see on the screen). The project joins a long list of current and upcoming Marvel Studios streaming projects, with the Iman Vellani-starring Ms. Marvel currently streaming and the Tatiana Maslany-starring She-Hulk: Attorney at Law set for this August.