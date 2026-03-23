Posted in: Disney+, Movies, TV | Tagged: Wonder Man

Wonder Man Renewed for Season 2: Simon & Trevor Get Their Callback

Marvel Studios is giving Disney+'s Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Sir Ben Kingsley-starring Wonder Man a callback for a second season.

Who's in the mood for some series news that won't leave you angry and or depressed? One of Marvel Studios' best series since WandaVision will be back for another season. Of course, we're talking about Disney+'s Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Sir Ben Kingsley-starring Wonder Man – or, as we like to refer to it, "'The Studio' If Seth Rogen Had Super Powers." Believe us: we mean that as a compliment.

Here's a look at the post that went out on Monday, announcing that the hit streaming series would be back for a second season:

Created by writer Stan Lee and artists Don Heck & Jack Kirby, Wonder Man, aka Simon Williams, first appeared in The Avengers #9 in October 1964. Originally a supervillain who targeted The Avengers, Wonder Man would end up not just becoming a hero but joining the team he had previously fought. Over the decades, Wonder Man would become a fan-favorite Avenger, in large part for two reasons (though there are many). First, he served as a founding member of the West Coast Avengers, appearing in the four-issue miniseries in 1984 and then as a continuing character over the course of the comic's 102-issue run.

But the other reason might also turn into something fans will want to see in the live-action series. To say that readers took to the dynamic between Wonder Man and his fellow Avenger, the Beast, aka Dr. Henry "Hank" McCoy, would be an understatement. Whether tag-teaming the local nightlife or being each other's best bros, it was a combination that worked (and a combination we're sure viewers will want to see on the screen).

With Destin Daniel Cretton executive -producing & directing and Andrew Guest serving as showrunner, Wonder Man stars Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (HBO's Watchmen, "Aquaman" franchise), Sir Ben Kingsley (Trevor Slattery), Lauren Glazier (Mindhunter), Demetrius Grosse (Fear the Walking Dead), Ed Harris (Westworld), Josh Gad (Wolf Like Me), Byron Bowers (Lady in the Lake), and Arian Moayed (Succession).

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!