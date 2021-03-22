WWE Fastlane – Blink & You'll Miss It, Braun Makes Elias Look Amateur

WWE's Fastlane continued after the aggressive match between Big E and Apollo Crews for the Intercontinental Championship, with the former retaining his belt after a confusing and controversial tap out. Apollo angrily continued an assault against Big E, who was tossed around the ring in a dazed state, and concluded the fight as the last man standing in their long-running feud.

Breaking up this truculent match was a flashback from earlier today of Shayne McMahon "injuring" himself just before the Fastlane event, causing Elias to be bumped onto the card against an infuriated Braun Strowman. Elias seemed unprepared to go against the big man's rage, and it seemed that so long as someone was going to be punished, Braun was happy to deal out the comeuppance against anyone who entered the ring against him. McMahon's provocation of Strowman seemed so unwise during the last few weeks, but wisely dipping out of the match last-minute clearly saved him from Strowman's rage.

Elias seemed to be more of a whipping boy during the third match of the Fastlane event, who feigned injury while his companion Ryker distracted Strowman. Taking advantage of this diversion, Elias got a few hits in but once again could not level his skill against his opponent's anger and frustration. Using every out of strength to deliver a concise message to Shayne McMahon, Strowman held an unbroken gaze into the camera as he slammed Elias down and completed the three count against his ill-prepared contender. The match upended almost faster than it began, which Elias executing only two or three moves against Strowman, who dominated the fight from start to finish.

It was probably wise of WWE to put Elias onto the card instead of McMahon, as it seemed that fans were disinterested in the clash between the former titan and Strowman. Unfortunately for Elias, he was the lamb led to slaughter as McMahon was nowhere to be seen during the Fastlane match. This long-going dispute could have been settled tonight but will now most likely show up once again at WrestleMania 37 in April.