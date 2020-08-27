Wynonna Earp Wants Fans Thinking 2021 with Midseason Return Teaser

Earpers everywhere are not only getting ready for this Sunday's midseason finale of SYFY's Wynonna Earp but also for the "long winter's nap" they'll be going through before the series returns for the fourth season's final 6 episodes (set for some time in 2021). Thankfully, the folks at the network are already giving viewers a sneak preview at what the future holds. No, not through a crystal ball or any twisted divination spells- we're talking a brand new teaser made up of never-before-seen footage from the back half of this season (with the team currently filming the last two episodes of the 12-episode fourth season in Calgary, Canada).

But let's not get too far ahead of ourselves, not when we have two preview images (above and below) as well as a promo teaser to help set the mood for this weekend's midseason finale:

Wynonna Earp season 4, episode 6 "Holy War: Part 2": Following the shocking, 'Haught' twist of last episode, the gang will race to save one of their own but are hindered by unseen forces. Doc forms a most unexpected alliance, and Wynonna makes her choice.

Melanie Scrofano, Dominique Provost-Chalkley, Shamier Anderson, Tim Rozon, Katherine Barrell, and Varun Saranga star in the SYFY series. Created by showrunner and executive producer Emily Andras, the series is produced in Calgary by SEVEN24 Films and distributed by IDW Entertainment. Jordy Randall, Tom Cox, Ted Adams, David Ozer, Rick Jacobs, and Todd Berger also serve as executive producers.

In Season 4, the infamous Earp Curse is broken, and witty and wild demon hunter Wynonna Earp would love to be celebrating with cold whisky and hot donuts. Too bad she has to rescue everyone she loves, save the town of Purgatory, and take on her most diabolical, Earp-hating enemy yet — all without her trustworthy gun, Peacemaker. And that's just Monday…