Wytches: Scott Snyder on How Writers' Room Opening Day Went Scott Snyder shared his thoughts on his first day with the writers' room for Amazon's adaptation of his & Jock's comic book series Wytches.

Earlier this week, we learned that the writers' room for Amazon's adult animated series adaptation of writer Scott Snyder & artist Jock's Image Comics comic book series Wytches had officially opened. To honor the occasion, Snyder (who serves as showrunner on the series and who is already an excellent source of info on production) introduced us to some writers that fans might want to follow moving forward: Marion Dayre (Echo, Better Call Saul), Jeff Howard (Haunting of Hill House, Midnight Mass), playwright Harrison David Rivers (When Last We Flew), and Bornila Chatterjee (The Hungry, Shantaram). In the latest edition of his Substack newsletter, Our Best Jackett ("Newsletter #131: How Was Your C2E2 2023?"), Snyder had a chance to share a much more personal perspective on how it feels now that the writing work on the animated series is officially underway.

"So the writers' room started yesterday. I can't wrap my head around, and I'm so excited. I tweeted out a couple of names you might want to follow, incredible writers from all different walks of the creative landscape," Snyder kicked things off with before sharing some of the serious credentials that the Wytches team has heading into the project. "We have a playwright, we have someone who's made her own film and is an expert writer, but also has worked in animation and production, we have someone who's worked on incredible dramas like 'Better Call Saul,' we have someone that's also worked in some of the best horror on television like 'The Haunting of Hill House' and 'Midnight Mass.' So it's just amazing. And the producer, Kevin Kolde, who has been with us from the start and has done some of the best animation on television for the last like two decades. So I'm just so excited about it."

Snyder continues, "And it's an amazing feeling, honestly. It's scary. It's really scary going into a room like that and then having something that you've been working on and care about so deeply being exposed and open to so many different voices. But what I'd say to you is like, if you're interested in comics in general, but also TV and film, that's sort of the key. If you're reading novels, it's different. It's just you and you have an editor. But when you're doing TV, comics, any of it, it really is you and a team. It's you and other people, and you have to be able to give this thing that feels like a child to someone else to take care of and help raise." That said, Snyder sounds like he's loving what he's been hearing & seeing so far. "But to sit there yesterday and hear these incredible suggestions about how to make it scary, how to make Sailor's [arc] more emotional, new plot twists, all of it was just such a thrill. All my hopes were definitely met with it, and I can't wait to get in there today. We're in there every day from like, 9am PST/12pm EST (where I live) to like, 2:30 PST/5-5:30 EST. So it is like a job like, five days a week. So it's a lot, but I'm really, really excited about it and I think we're going to make you something very special," he added.

