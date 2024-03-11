Posted in: Disney+, Marvel, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: disney plus, Marvel Studios, preview, x-men, X-Men '97

X-Men '97 Key Art Poster Takes Us Back to Our Trading Card Days

The marketing team behind Marvel Studios & Disney+'s X-Men '97 has been doing a great job bringing the 90's vibes to promote the series.

Article Summary Marvel's X-Men '97 poster evokes '90s nostalgia, mimicking classic trading card styles.

Series to follow "Graduation Day," featuring a world rallying behind mutantkind.

Rogue & Gambit, Cyclops & Storm explore new beginnings while Mr. Sinister returns.

Beau DeMayo corrects misreporting, emphasizing Cyclops and Storm's roles post-Xavier.

Whoever the marketing team is behind Marvel Studios & Disney+'s upcoming X-Men '97, they deserve a serious bonus for the work that they've been doing to promote the highly anticipated animated series. Right from the start, we knew that X-Men '97 would be embracing its 90's roots visually and from a storytelling standpoint. But going the old-school VHS route for the key art posters, teasers & official trailer was an especially nice touch – but they're apparently not done toying with our "nostalgia feels." In the newest key art poster, we're reminded of a time when we would scour through binders filled with our favorite trading cards – and not a single sports card in sight. Clearly, the folks at Marvel Studios remember in the newest key art poster you're about to see – now here's hoping Marvel produces an old-school trading card set, too:

X-Men '97 – Beau DeMayo Clarifies Some Previous Misreporting

Picking up not long after the events of the "final" episode "Graduation Day" (directed by Larry Houston and written by James Krieg), the series will apparently deal with the fallout stemming from the world witnessing Henry Peter Gyrich shooting Xavier during a Mutant/Human Relations Summit. While Xavier & Lilandra leave for the Shi'Ar home world for Xavier's cure, global support for mutantkind grows. As we've seen in previous previews for the animated series, the X-Men roster will see some changes as Morph and Bishop join the team. Things are apparently so good that Rogue & Gambit consider giving a real-life a shot, while Cyclops & Storm look to continue growing Professor X's dream. Even Magneto was apparently moved enough by Xavier's words & actions to consider giving Xavier's philosophy a try. So, with all of this "happily ever after" stuff going on, what better time for Mr. Sinister to make a return?

Now, here's a look at DeMayo's tweet clarifying what was discussed at Marvel Unlimited's X-Men: 60 Uncanny Years Live Virtual Event on March 16th:

@ComicBook_Movie #XMen #xmentas #xmen97 Few sites misreporting an answer from Thursday was an official show synopsis. Not the case. It was only an answer to a question, and I said CYCLOPS and Storm are trying to carry on Xavier's dream. 😘 — Beau DeMayo (@beau_demayo) March 19, 2023 Show Full Tweet

