Y: The Last Man Opening Titles Reveal a World Beyond Recognition

In two days, close to half of the world's population will be dead. And those left will be faced with the challenge of creating a new world order out of the chaos. Complicating things more than quite a bit? Ben Schnetzer's Yorick Brown (and sidekick monkey Ampersand)- the last living male on the planet and possibly the key to the world's survival as well as a clue to what was behind the global tragedy. But not everyone is interested in having those questions answered, so it's up to Ashley Romans' Agent 355 to keep Yorick alive if humanity is to have any hope for a future. That's what's at stake when FX on Hulu and EP & showrunner Eliza Clark's adaptation of Brian K. Vaughan and Pia Guerra's comic book series Y: The Last Man makes its way to streaming screens n September 13- and now viewers are getting a special look at the series.

Revealing a world changed beyond recognition, here's a look at the opening credits to Y: The Last Man:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Y: The Last Man | Opening Titles | FX on Hulu (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3Yiv8fA1UOs)

Here's a look at the newest teaser offering a better sense of the "New World" order now in play:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Y: The Last Man | New World – Season 1 Teaser | FX (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0bknyohYQOI)

Now here's a look back at the official trailer for FX on Hulu's Y: The Last Man:- set to premiere on September 13:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Y: The Last Man | Official Trailer – Season 1 | FX (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0EEQ5Lj-cXM)

A drama series based on DC Comics' acclaimed series of the same name by Vaughan and Guerra, Y: The Last Man traverses a post-apocalyptic world in which a cataclysmic event decimates every mammal with a Y chromosome but for one cisgender man and his pet monkey. The series follows the survivors in this new world as they struggle with their efforts to restore what was lost and the opportunity to build something better.

The ensemble cast also features Diane Lane as Congresswoman Jennifer Brown, Amber Rose Tamblyn as Kimberly Cunningham, Olivia Thirlby as Hero Brown, Marin Ireland as Nora Brady, Diana Bang as Dr. Allison Mann, Elliot Fletcher as Sam Jordan, and Juliana Canfield as Beth Deville. All episodes of the season will be directed by women and the production has a significant number of female department heads, including both DPs, the production designer, costume designer, casting director, editors, stunt coordinator, and more. Clark serves as showrunner and executive producer along with Nina Jacobson and Brad Simpson of Color Force, Mari Jo Winkler-Ioffreda, Louise Friedberg, Vaughan, and Melina Matsoukas. Nellie Reed serves as producer. Y: The Last Man is produced by FX Productions.